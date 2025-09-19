Silovs Built for Big Moments

Arturs-Silovs
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Penguins fans were excited when Kyle Dubas acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver, and rightfully so.

Just 24 years old, he is coming off a career season with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League, where he led the team to the Calder Cup Championship as Playoff MVP.

“We grew up (together). I think just we already had a connection,” Silovs said. “I think the tougher it went, the more connection and the bond we had as a team and as a group. And I think standing up for each other, it doesn't matter if we win or lose, just keep going forward.”

Then, in 2024, Silovs was thrown into the fire during Vancouver’s First Round matchup with Nashville during the Stanley Cup playoffs after Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith both went down with injuries. Silovs made 28 saves to get his first-ever NHL shutout in a 1-0 series-clinching victory in Game 6 on the road at Bridgestone Arena.

“Mental growth, for sure,” Silovs said of his takeaways from that experience. “Just one game at a time. Like, it doesn't matter if you win seven-nothing or you lose seven-nothing. Like next day, next game. We had some games that weren't the way we wanted to go, and we managed to bounce back.”

The year before that, Silovs was voted the most valuable player of the 2023 World Championship for helping Latvia win its first-ever medal (bronze) at the tournament.

“Representing your country is, I think, one of the best feelings,” he said. “We had the tournament back at home, and it was such a good energy all around. Doesn't matter the score, doesn't matter the way we play. They're like, always behind us. The way they translated the energy to us, I think it helped us so much in so many tough moments. I think it's just a pleasure playing for the crowd like that.”

Silovs speaks to the media

Looking back on it all, Silovs said he has gotten great opportunities, felt prepared for those moments, and relishes being someone his teammates can rely on.

“So many things can happen,” he said. “A D-man can fall, anyone can fall down. And just giving that safety net for the guys, I think that's really important. Like on the bench, they said it's a breakaway, and they know it's like, he got this, you know? No problem. He makes a save, we're going to score. I just look at that kind of mentality, and I think that's the way to go.”

During an appearance on The Hockey PDOcast, Dubas said that Silovs was a player that the Penguins goaltending department had circled for a long time.

“He just shows the ability to rise in those moments,” Dubas said.

Moving forward, Pittsburgh's President of Hockey Operations and GM said it’s all about finding consistency throughout the course of a season, and being reliable night in and night out.

“Because of where we’re at versus what the Canucks are at, we’re going to have more of an opportunity and runway for him to kind of live through the ups and downs a little bit,” Dubas said. “For us, knowing that he’s been able to step up and pull through in difficult moments in the playoffs and World Championships in his career, it’s hard to find goalies who have that same thing.”

With Vancouver deciding to move forward with a tandem of Demko and Kevin Lankinen at the NHL level, the Penguins were able to pay some of the capital they have accrued to acquire Silovs, who has 19 total games of NHL experience.

“I thought it's a great thing for me, having an opportunity to play,” Silovs said. “Because, I mean, it's been tough. It’s been tough road sitting with the three goalies down there. I think it's a phenomenal opportunity to play in the NHL. I just want to seize it and do my best.”

There are five goalies currently on NHL contracts with Pittsburgh: Silovs, Tristan Jarry, Joel Blomqvist, Filip Larsson, and Sergei Murashov. Dubas said that ultimately, the best two goalies coming out of training camp will be on the opening-night roster. For Silovs to do that, he just wants to keep building every single day.

“Just focus on myself,” he said. “Like, do my stuff, practice with my details of the game. It's like, it doesn't really matter what other guys do. For me, it’s just focus on myself, and that's it.”

He is already feeling comfortable in his new surroundings, which helps a lot.

“Yeah, it's been amazing,” Silovs said. “Just seeing the practice facility, the way everyone's so professional here and welcoming, it’s great to be here around the guys. Working hard... and yeah, it's been a pleasure and fun so far.”

