Silovs Built for Big Moments

Looking back on it all, Silovs said he has gotten great opportunities, felt prepared for those moments, and relishes being someone his teammates can rely on.

“So many things can happen,” he said. “A D-man can fall, anyone can fall down. And just giving that safety net for the guys, I think that's really important. Like on the bench, they said it's a breakaway, and they know it's like, he got this, you know? No problem. He makes a save, we're going to score. I just look at that kind of mentality, and I think that's the way to go.”

During an appearance on The Hockey PDOcast, Dubas said that Silovs was a player that the Penguins goaltending department had circled for a long time.

“He just shows the ability to rise in those moments,” Dubas said.

Moving forward, Pittsburgh's President of Hockey Operations and GM said it’s all about finding consistency throughout the course of a season, and being reliable night in and night out.

“Because of where we’re at versus what the Canucks are at, we’re going to have more of an opportunity and runway for him to kind of live through the ups and downs a little bit,” Dubas said. “For us, knowing that he’s been able to step up and pull through in difficult moments in the playoffs and World Championships in his career, it’s hard to find goalies who have that same thing.”

With Vancouver deciding to move forward with a tandem of Demko and Kevin Lankinen at the NHL level, the Penguins were able to pay some of the capital they have accrued to acquire Silovs, who has 19 total games of NHL experience.

“I thought it's a great thing for me, having an opportunity to play,” Silovs said. “Because, I mean, it's been tough. It’s been tough road sitting with the three goalies down there. I think it's a phenomenal opportunity to play in the NHL. I just want to seize it and do my best.”

There are five goalies currently on NHL contracts with Pittsburgh: Silovs, Tristan Jarry, Joel Blomqvist, Filip Larsson, and Sergei Murashov. Dubas said that ultimately, the best two goalies coming out of training camp will be on the opening-night roster. For Silovs to do that, he just wants to keep building every single day.

“Just focus on myself,” he said. “Like, do my stuff, practice with my details of the game. It's like, it doesn't really matter what other guys do. For me, it’s just focus on myself, and that's it.”

He is already feeling comfortable in his new surroundings, which helps a lot.

“Yeah, it's been amazing,” Silovs said. “Just seeing the practice facility, the way everyone's so professional here and welcoming, it’s great to be here around the guys. Working hard... and yeah, it's been a pleasure and fun so far.”