Silovs Built for Big Moments

Penguins fans were excited when Kyle Dubas acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver, and rightfully so.
Just 24 years old, he is coming off a career season with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League, where he led the team to the Calder Cup Championship as Playoff MVP.
“We grew up (together). I think just we already had a connection,” Silovs said. “I think the tougher it went, the more connection and the bond we had as a team and as a group. And I think standing up for each other, it doesn't matter if we win or lose, just keep going forward.”
Then, in 2024, Silovs was thrown into the fire during Vancouver’s First Round matchup with Nashville during the Stanley Cup playoffs after Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith both went down with injuries. Silovs made 28 saves to get his first-ever NHL shutout in a 1-0 series-clinching victory in Game 6 on the road at Bridgestone Arena.
“Mental growth, for sure,” Silovs said of his takeaways from that experience. “Just one game at a time. Like, it doesn't matter if you win seven-nothing or you lose seven-nothing. Like next day, next game. We had some games that weren't the way we wanted to go, and we managed to bounce back.”
The year before that, Silovs was voted the most valuable player of the 2023 World Championship for helping Latvia win its first-ever medal (bronze) at the tournament.
“Representing your country is, I think, one of the best feelings,” he said. “We had the tournament back at home, and it was such a good energy all around. Doesn't matter the score, doesn't matter the way we play. They're like, always behind us. The way they translated the energy to us, I think it helped us so much in so many tough moments. I think it's just a pleasure playing for the crowd like that.”