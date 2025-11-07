Filip Hallander Out At Least Three Months with Blood Clot

Hallander had spent a few games on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust before getting hurt. Rust called Hallander “an honest player” who works hard and makes sneaky good plays, especially in tight areas.

“I think his speed kind of sets up everything. But he's got a lot of hockey sense, and just really can support the puck and create plays at both ends,” Crosby had said.

Hallander had been getting more and more comfortable since returning to North America. He was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. After playing in the Penguins organization from 2021-23, appearing in three NHL games with Pittsburgh, Hallander returned home for off-ice reasons, as his young family needed more support.

On the ice, Hallander did well playing with Timra of the Swedish Hockey League, putting together a particularly strong 2024-25 campaign. He then decided the time was right to come back to Pittsburgh. There was a bit of an adjustment process, but the strengths of his game were there the whole time. Hallander started to put everything together toward the end of training camp, and kept building as the season went on.

“It sucks,” Erik Karlsson said. “It's one of those things that is a little bit uncontrollable. I think he obviously has done a good job in reestablishing himself, coming back over here, getting a roster spot, playing well, being in the lineup every game, and then to have an unfortunate thing like that take him out, it sucks for him.

“And in general, obviously, the Sweden thing is one thing, but I think it was just unfortunate for him. And hopefully, when he does come back, hopefully he can get right back up to speed and hopefully start where he left off.”