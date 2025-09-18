New Coach, New Foundation

Letang mentioned that last night, he stopped by the rink to grab dinner from the team chefs. When he left the building around 8 PM, Muse was still in his office. His hours have become somewhat legendary, with those who know him best saying no one works harder than Muse, something everyone around the Penguins facilities is learning quickly.

Muse and his staff have spent a considerable amount of time focusing on every last detail, with the goal of having a plan for the collective group and each individual, and implementing it starting today. There’s a lot more to do, as they want to keep building from here.

That being said, “it ends up being a lot, for sure, but doesn’t really feel like work. I think we got a group with our coaching staff that loves the game, they love teaching the game, love being a part of this, and obviously are very excited to be here to start to build out that foundation for what we're looking to build.”

In addition to bringing that passion, competitiveness is a big focus for Muse.

“You saw there were quite a few battle drills out there,” Bryan Rust said. “Keeping score in pretty much every drill, just kind of trying to get that mindset that we're going to compete every day.”

Guys were bent over at the waist a lot, and breathing heavy when they came off the ice. Erik Karlsson, who is entering his 17th season in the league, said it was probably one of the harder first training camp skates he has done in a long time.

“Yeah, it was pretty intense out there,” Letang said with a laugh. “It was pretty hard.”

Muse is speaking this group’s language in that regard, especially with No. 87.

“I love competition. I think everybody loves competition. It just drives things,” Muse said with a grin. “I've always found it just to be awesome seeing it at this level. It doesn't matter what's on the line. If something's there, like one push-up, they would be all in to not have to do that one push-up. This group here, I think if I put a cold cheeseburger for the winner, they would be all in to get that cold cheeseburger, they'd be all in. That's in their nature. They did a good job with it today.”

There wasn’t anything systematic or strategic implemented today, just the habits that the coaches feel are important as a starting point.

“Then as we go over these next couple of days now, we're going to be building in a little bit more in terms of how we want to play, how we want to pressure the puck, and how we want to attack,” Muse said. “We'll keep building in as we go. But I think throughout that, we want to see guys. We want to see who's going to make themselves noticed, and give them that opportunity. And so while I do think it's going to look a little bit different for everybody, I do think that that's going to be there for them.”

Which makes for plenty of motivation in that locker room.

“Obviously, there's new faces everywhere from almost the entire coaching staff to support staff to players,” Rust said. “And when you see all those new faces, that kind of brings that a little bit of those anxious nerves, and you're excited for camp again, you don't really know what to expect. I think guys who have been here for a long time, that kind of brings out the best in us.”