Penguins to Celebrate the 20th Season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang During the Home Opener on October 9

The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate the 20th season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang at the team’s home opener on October 9 against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a Penguins magnetic schedule presented by UPMC upon entry and will have a chance to win additional great prizes and enjoy special offers during the game.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats prior to the 7:00 PM puck drop for a special pre-game introduction of the longest tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to puck drop.

To kick off the 20th season of Crosby, Malkin and Letang, the Penguins are also celebrating the best fans in hockey with multiple giveaways during the game. Fans will have a chance to win the following throughout the game:

20 pairs of lower-bowl seats to upcoming home games during the 2025-26 season – included in those games is a pair of tickets to the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Reunion set for Saturday, January 31, 2026 versus the New York Rangers.

20 pairs of tickets to upcoming shows and events at PPG Paints Arena, including Sabrina Carpenter and Paul McCartney.

20 authenticated mini helmets autographed by Crosby, Malkin and Letang.

In honor of the trio’s 20th season, fans can enjoy the ‘Big Three Meal Deal’ which includes one hot dog, nachos and a regular fountain soda or Dasani bottled water for $20 (plus tax). The ‘Big Three Meal Deal’ will be available at the following five locations throughout the arena for the home opener - Arena Favorites in Section 107 and Club Classics Stands in sections 102 and 113 on the FedEx Level, as well as concession stands behind sections 212 and 223 on the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Level.

The Penguins Foundation is also launching a trio of exciting fan opportunities beginning the day of the opener – October 9. For the first time ever, the 50/50 Raffle presented by BetRivers Online Casino and Sportsbook will feature the ‘Big Three Pricing Special’, offering BONUS tickets to all fans who purchase their chances between the time doors open and puck drop on October 9 only. Beginning at 12:00 PM on October 9, fans can also enter the brand new Penguins Big Three Sweepstakes, with a chance to win one of 20 prizes honoring 20 legendary seasons. Lastly, the Back-to-Hockey Auction will feature exclusive Big Three-themed items. To learn more visit www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org on October 9. All proceeds support the Penguins Foundation’s mission & goals.

Crosby, Malkin and Letang are three of 35 players in the history of the NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL to play 20 seasons with a single team – and the only three to do so concurrently. ‘The Big Three’ are the highest-scoring trio of teammates with a single team in NHL history, combining for 3,703 regular-season points over the past 19 seasons.

Tickets for the home opener can be found here.