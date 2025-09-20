Assistant Coach Spotlight: Nick Bonino

The Penguins will enter the 2025.26 season with a new group of assistant coaches under head coach Dan Muse: “You go through the entire coaching staff now, there's a lot of different places that these coaches have come from, experiences that they've had in the game, and so now you bring that all in together.” We are putting the spotlight on each member of the staff throughout training camp.

The day Dan Muse was named head coach of the Penguins on June 4, I reached out to Nick Bonino. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion with Pittsburgh had played for Muse in Nashville and New York, so I wanted to get his perspective. He was happy to chat, and said to call him any time the following day.

Because as it turns out, he was a little busy that particular day:

“Muser and I would always talk (strategy and ideas), and a few times, he said to me, ‘If I get a (head) coaching job, I’m going to give you a call.’ To his credit, he meant it and gave me a call that first day. When he called, as I was actually saying hi to him, I was bringing up the Pens Instagram because I was wondering if he got this job. And he did. … Had some good talks with him, and here we are.”

Bonino, 37, was officially named an assistant coach later that month. During games, Bonino will be on the bench. He will have a headset on to communicate with assistant coach Rich Clune, who will be an eye in the sky. Bonino will also work with the forwards, alongside assistant coach Todd Nelson, and on the penalty kill, alongside assistant coach Mike Stothers.

“I think one of the things Dan stresses is just how much of a committee we’re going to be this year,” Bonino said. “We all come from different backgrounds and have different experiences playing and coaching. That’s invaluable. Obviously, I have a lot to learn when it comes to the day-to-day. But a lot of post-practice, pre-practice stuff with the guys, working with centers, all that stuff. I’m excited for it.”