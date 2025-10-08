A Series of Unbelievable Firsts for Ben Kindel

Not long after the Penguins selected Ben Kindel with the 11th overall pick, his parents Steve Kindel and Sara Maglio did an interview for a profile. Both retired professional soccer players, they know just how hard it is to make it at the highest level of a sport.

“Me knowing the statistics and the percentage, I never really let myself believe it. Not that I didn't believe in him, but we're realistic,” Sara said at the time.

But she did go on to say this:

“I feel like along the way, over the years, that he's kind of defied the odds and done things unexpected along the way. So, I'm really excited to see what he can do here.”

When Ben let them know that he would be the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to make his NHL debut at 18 years and 171 days, Sara joked that she told him to go back and read what she had said about him.

“But even at this point, we're still trying to keep it in check, because it's still very much a tryout,” Sara said. “It's still one day at a time and make it to the next day. So, although this is a great accomplishment to do tonight, there's still a long road to your goal of being a regular in the NHL. Just still trying to keep that very grounded.”

