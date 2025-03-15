Game Preview: 03.15.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins welcome the New Jersey Devils to PPG Paints Arena in the third matchup of this five-game homestand. Puck drop is set for 3 PM, and doors open at 1:30 PM.

Wear your black, gold, and green today for our St. Patrick's Day Celebration! Fans can stop by PensGear to check out their green apparel, enjoy corned beef nachos behind section 105, or grab a themed souvenir cup with their favorite beverage.

Following the game, all fans are invited to stay to cheer on our community heroes as the Local 1 Pittsburgh Fire Fighters take on the Bureau of Police & Paramedics in the Steel City Battle of the Badges.

This game will be available to watch on ABC and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (27-31-10), NJD (36-25-6)

Pittsburgh has points in 12 of its last 20 games against New Jersey (9-8-3) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. The Penguins are looking to snap a six-game home losing streak against New Jersey.

Game Notes

Since being recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tristan Jarry has been stellar. He’s posted a 3-0-0 record with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage, both of which rank fourth among all goaltenders since March 9.

Sidney Crosby added two more assists Thursday night vs. St. Louis in the team’s third-straight win, and he recorded his third-consecutive game with multiple points, also scoring two goals on Sunday in Minnesota and two goals on Tuesday vs. Vegas.

Over the last three games dating back to March 9, the forward leads the NHL in goals and points.

This is just the second time all season that Crosby has gone three-straight games with multiple points, previously doing so from Oct. 29 – Nov. 2, 2024 when he factored in on seven-consecutive Penguins’ goals.

The forward leads the Penguins in assists (49) and points (72). With his next assist, Crosby will have the 12th 50-assist season of his career, tying Adam Oates for the eighth-most such seasons in NHL history.

Crosby is currently one point away from tying Wayne Gretzky (1,669, EDM) for the fourth-most points with a single franchise in NHL history.

The Penguins captain has been on an exceptional run at PPG Paints Arena, recording points in nine-straight home games dating back to Feb. 1, 2025. During this home point streak, Crosby has posted five goals, nine assists and 14 points. His nine-game home point streak is fourth in the league for active home point streaks.

Evgeni Malkin enters today’s game with nine points (4G-5A) in 11 games since returning from the 4 Nations Break. He currently has the 14th-most assists for a single franchise in NHL history.

Erik Karlsson is just one assist shy of recording his 10th 40-assist season. With his next assist, Karlsson will tie Brian Leetch and Brad Park for the seventh-most 40-assist seasons by a defenseman in NHL history.

Karlsson’s 0.86 points per game against New Jersey also ranks sixth among active defensemen (min. 10 GP).

Additionally, Karlsson is only two points away from hitting the 50-point mark for the ninth time in his career. When he reaches this mark, he will become just the 15th defenseman in NHL history to have nine or more 50-point seasons.

The defenseman has points in 12 of his last 16 games, which includes a season-long seven-game point streak which ran from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is tied for third in points among all defensemen.

Defenseman Kris Letang has recorded 768 points (174G-594A) in 1,148 career games with the Penguins. With his next point, Letang will pass Hall-of-Famer Borje Salming for sole possession of the 10th-most points with a single franchise in NHL history among defensemen.

VS. NJD

Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have found success against the New Jersey Devils in their careers. Among active defensemen, Karlsson’s 30 points (7G-23A) is second and Letang’s 28 points (3G-25A) ranks fourth against the Devils.

Sidney Crosby has made a habit of turning in solid performances against the Devils. In 87 career games versus New Jersey, Crosby has recorded 93 points (41G-52A), ranking first in scoring among all active players, while teammate Evgeni Malkin ranks third in points among active players. Only four players in NHL history have scored more goals against the Devils than Crosby’s 41.

QUICK HITS

1) Bryan Rust has 31 points (17G-14A) and is plus-10 in 38 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and six more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 25 PTS in 35 GP). He has points in four of his last six games against the Devils (4G-2A) and 11 points (6G-5A) in 18 games at home vs. New Jersey.

2) On Thursday, Rickard Rakell hit the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2017-18 and became the fourth active Swedish-born player with at least three 30-goal seasons (Filip Forsberg (4), Elias Pettersson (3) and Mika Zibanejad (3)).

3) Rickard Rakell has eight points (3G-5A) in nine career home games against the Devils.

4) The Penguins are riding a three-game win streak, which is tied for the fifth-longest active win streak in the league. A win tomorrow would tie their season-long winning streak of four games set from Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 402-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

