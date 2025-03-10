Fleury Plays Pittsburgh for the Final Time

While Crosby said the most important thing was to compete and have fun with this day, he did do some reflecting coming into the contest. For him, what came to mind is how fast time goes.

“You feel like yesterday, you're coming into the league,” Crosby said. “I was so happy to be joining a young group of guys, including Flower, that had high expectations. We were all kind of growing up together in the league. So, I think you reflect on that. Just all the great moments that he was a part of, and just all the little things, not even hockey sometimes. Whether it's the road trips or the off-ice, that stuff, that’s the kind of stuff that sticks with you.”

Another fitting part of today was Fleury moving into second place for all-time starts among goaltenders in NHL history (1,015), against the team he spent more than half of them with.

“To play as long as he has at such a high level, you have to truly love what you do, and he does,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. “You can see it every day with how he goes about his business, how he carries himself. He loves being on the ice. He loves competing with his teammates, and I think that's why he's beloved, because of his joy and love for the game, and the position that he plays. That’s why he's been able to endure.

“I mean, he's a talented guy and all of that, and a fierce competitor, but there's a lot of talented guys. His passion for the game, I think, is what has allowed him to endure the career that he has for as long as he has.”

The plan is for Fleury to play the rest of this season, and then officially hang them up. With the Wild in the playoff mix and looking to make a run, Fleury couldn’t let himself get too caught up in the significance of this game. At least, not right now.

“Honestly, I tried to not make it too emotional... I just tried to stay in the moment, play the game,” Fleury said. “I think it's something I will think about and look back in the years to come.”