Fleury Plays Pittsburgh for the Final Time

After an emotional farewell game in Pittsburgh back in October, Marc-Andre Fleury played against the Penguins for the final time on Sunday in Minnesota.
In that first matchup, the beloved, fan-favorite netminder - who was drafted by Pittsburgh first overall in 2003 and won three Stanley Cups during his 14 years with the franchise - made 29 saves in a 5-3 Wild victory. Today, however, his oldest friends secured final bragging rights - with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both scoring in a 3-1 win.
“I was waiting for Tanger (Kris Letang) to score!” Bryan Rust joked afterward. “But yeah, it’s cool. Sid and I were actually joking about it before the game. I was like, wouldn’t that be nice if you got the game-winner tonight? And here we are [laughs].”
Meanwhile, Fleury’s line of thinking had been, there's no way these guys will score on me!
"Oh my God. Anyone but these two,” Fleury said afterward. “I feel like I'm going to hear about this for a long time. Sid is still talking about his goal in junior against me.”
As he was making those remarks in the home dressing room, Crosby confirmed them from the visitors dressing room.
“To get one there in the last game against him, I will remind him of that many times,” the captain said with a grin.