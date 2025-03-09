Dewar, Timmins Embracing "Great Opportunity" in Pittsburgh

During Friday’s practice with the Maple Leafs in Denver, Connor Dewar got high-sticked and left early for treatment.

As he was getting “glued up” by the staff, teammate Conor Timmins came into the locker room, right around when the trade deadline hit at 3 PM Eastern time.

“We were on the speakerphone with our GM, and (found out) we were traded,” Dewar said.

Toronto had just played in Vegas on Wednesday, which is when the Penguins first arrived before playing the Golden Knights yesterday evening. So, the two of them hoofed it back to Sin City, meeting their new team last night and practicing there this morning.

Before the session, officially got underway, Dewar and Timmins spent a decent amount of time side-by-side taking in their new surroundings.

“Obviously, I'm great friends with Dew and we played together last year in Toronto and this year. So, to have him here and just have a familiar face in the room, it's really nice,” Timmins said.