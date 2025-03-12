Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

The Penguins captain put them ahead 1-0 on a power play at 17:48 of the first period, dropping to one knee and chipping in a pass from Rakell just above the crease.

“They make a good play,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We kind of read the play wrong and we leave a dangerous player open in front, and they buried it. It’s a good play by them, give them credit.”

Crosby then made it 2-0 at 3:02 of the second period, drifting into the right circle for a wrist shot through Samsonov’s five-hole and his 23rd goal this season.

He had scored four straight goals for Pittsburgh, including the final two of a 3-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. It was the fourth time in 20 NHL seasons, and second time this season, he scored four consecutive team goals.

“I think, just as a line, we were creating some chances,” Crosby said. “[Rakell] made some great players out there. [Bryan Rust] was all over the puck. So, yeah, I think we were just opportunistic and good on pucks. Got chances because of it.”

Dorofeyev cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 14:29 on his 25th goal, a one-timer from the right circle set up by Hanifin.

Vladislav Kolyachonok came close to extending Pittsburgh’s lead at 19:42, when he sent a wrist shot off the right post with Samsonov down in the crease.

The Golden Knights then outshot the Penguins 19-4 in the third period.

“Obviously, a good push,” Vegas forward Tanner Pearson said. “I think our game was all right the whole night. Just couldn’t capitalize on our chances, really. Anytime we put up, what, 38 shots? Something like that? Usually, it works out for us.”

Jarry made 17 saves in the third before Hanifin’s goal. The expected Pittsburgh starter entering training camp, he has made 64 saves on 67 shots (.955 save percentage) in his first two starts since being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on March 3.

“I just think he’s playing up to his capabilities,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Obviously, he was the difference in the game tonight. I thought he was the difference in the game against Minnesota also. He has that ability.”

NOTES: Crosby had his 105th multigoal game, second among active players behind Alex Ovechkin (178), and has scored at least two goals in a game against 31 different franchises, the most in NHL history. He has not scored at least twice in a game against the Penguins and the Utah Hockey Club. ... The Golden Knights’ four tying goals in the final 10 seconds of the third period since their inaugural season in 2017-18 are the second-most in the NHL during that span, behind the San Jose Sharks (five). ... Pittsburgh defenseman Ryan Shea and forward Tommy Novak did not play. Shea is week to week with an upper-body injury; Novak is day to day with a lower-body injury.