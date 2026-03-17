Malkin Goes Beast Mode in Return to Lineup

Evgeni Malkin scored, fired two shots on goal and spent two minutes in the penalty box for tripping. An eventual night for most, that was all within the first four minutes of the game. And he was far from finished there.

Anyone wondering how Malkin was going to fare in his return on Monday night did not have to wait long. Playing for the first time since March 5 after serving his five-game suspension, Malkin was shot out of a cannon at Ball Arena, scoring twice in the first period to pace the Penguins to a gargantuan 7-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche.

“It was a big mistake for me,” Malkin said of his suspension. “But the guys played well. I want to say thank you for my teammates. It was a bad moment for me. But I look forward to the future. I just want to play.”