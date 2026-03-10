Game Preview: 03.10.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

The Penguins begin a five-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET. 

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins App.

Team Records: PIT (32-17-14), CAR (40-17-6)

Pittsburgh has points in five of its last seven games versus Carolina (3-2-2).The Penguins are looking to snap an eight-game winless streak (0-4-4) in Carolina dating back to Mar. 19, 2019. Pittsburgh has points in 18 of 19 games versus Metropolitan Division opponents (11-1-7) this season.

Quick Hits

Today marks the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas’ 600th game as a GM. His 325 wins are the 15th-most in NHL history by a GM through 600 games, and a win tonight would tie him with Steve Yzerman (326) for 14th place.

Blake Lizotte has three goals, three assists and six points in 10 career games versus Carolina.

Nine of the last 15 games between Pittsburgh and Carolina have been one-goal games.

Ilya Solovyov has four points (4A) in six games and has assists in each of his last three games that he’s dressed (3)

On Friday, Evgeni Malkin was suspended five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during NHL Game No. 977 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, March 5.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams since Christmas, having picked up points in 22 of their 27 games with a 17-5-5 record. They rank near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories. 

Since returning from the Olympic Break, Pittsburgh has points in five of their seven games with a 3-2-2 record.

ROAD DAWGS

The Penguins have been a force on the road this season. They have a 16-8-6 record away from PPG Paints Arena and rank sixth in the NHL in road points percentage.

SILKY SWEDE

Erik Karlsson tallied two assists on Sunday against the Bruins and now has seven points (2G-5A) in the last six games. He ranks third among defensemen in points in that span.

SCORING SID-SASTION

Sidney Crosby comes into tonight’s game three goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (19).

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM

Sidney Crosby has seven multi-point efforts in his last 18 games and is now one such instance shy of tying both Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for third most multi-point games in NHL history.

GOAL SURPLUS

The Penguins have been one of the Eastern Conference’s most consistent teams in 2025-26 as they enter today’s game with one of the best goal differentials in the conference.

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel enters tonight's game with 10 points (7G-3A) over his last 13 games. Kindel is up to 15 goals on the season, which ranks fourth among NHL rookies. Four of his 15 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18 year old.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has 17 points (11G-6A) in 25 games, helping the Penguins go 15-5-5 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, no Penguin has more goals than him.

RAKELL 300

Rickard Rakell comes into tonights game one assist shy of 300 assists in his career. He would become the 13th active player from the 2011 NHL Draft to reach the mark. The Swedish forward played parts of 10 seasons in Anaheim before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2021-22. Since then, he ranks sixth on Pittsburgh in points (208) and is one point shying of tying Jake Guentzel for fifth (209). Below is a look at his career so far.

GIRARD 200

Newly acquired defenseman Sam Girard comes into tomorrow's game two assists shy of 200 career assists. He would be the 13th player and the fifth defenseman from the 2016 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game one point shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active blueliner to do so. 

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,218), goals (178), assists (621) and points (799). He would become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark with one team.

STORM CHASER

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has 68 points (25G-43A) in 63 career games against Carolina. Crosby’s 68 points versus the Hurricanes are the second most among active players, and his 1.08 points-per-game average against them is the seventh best (min. 20 GP).

Crosby has points in 10 of his last 15 games against Carolina (10G-6A) and has 21 points (11G-10A) in his last 22 games versus them. Only Alex Ovechkin (9), Steven Stamkos (7), John Tavares (6) and Adam Henrique (6) have more game-winning goals against the Hurricanes than Crosby (5) among active players.

