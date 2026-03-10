Game Preview: 03.10.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

The Penguins begin a five-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins App.

Team Records: PIT (32-17-14), CAR (40-17-6)

Pittsburgh has points in five of its last seven games versus Carolina (3-2-2).The Penguins are looking to snap an eight-game winless streak (0-4-4) in Carolina dating back to Mar. 19, 2019. Pittsburgh has points in 18 of 19 games versus Metropolitan Division opponents (11-1-7) this season.