Game Preview: 03.16.26 at Colorado Avalanche

Game Notes

Quick Hits

Sam Girard returns to possibly face his former team for the first time since being traded on February 24, where he had 232 points (37G-198A) in 583 games with Colorado. He was also part of their 2022 Stanley Cup winning team.

Bryan Rust has 10 points (5G-5A) in his last nine games played against the Avalanche. He has an active seven-game point streak (4G-4A) versus them.

Pittsburgh has points in 26 of 30 games (20-4-6) that Tommy Novak has recorded at least one point in.

Rickard Rakell comes into Monday’s game on a five-game point streak (2G-4A) and his next point would be his longest point streak of the season.

Bryan Rust enters Monday’s game riding a three-game point streak (3G-2A) and has points in eight of his last nine games played (5G-6A) dating back to Feb. 28.