Game Preview: 03.14.26 at Utah Mammoth

The Penguins continue their five-game road trip against the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center. Puck drop is set for 9:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins App.

Team Records: PIT (32-18-15), UTH (34-26-6)

The Penguins are 1-1-1 all-time against the Mammoth and have points in back-to-back games. Pittsburgh is 1-0-0 all-time here at the Delta Center. Pittsburgh is 13-7-6 against Western Conference opponents this year.