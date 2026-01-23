Musings: Penguins Start Hot and Get Big Win in Edmonton

The Penguins got off to one of the best starts in a game in franchise history on Thursday in Edmonton, and didn’t look back.

They defeated the Oilers 6-2 to earn their third straight win and second in as many nights, improving to 10-2-2 since the holiday break. Pittsburgh now sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Anthony Mantha scored twice, while Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell, Evgeni Malkin and Egor Chinakhov also got in the goal column. Arturs Silovs made 29 saves.

“The guys, they came ready to play,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “You're playing a back-to-back, and the other team's fresh. There's plenty of things that you can have for excuses – travel, tired, and all that. And I thought with our group, it's a huge credit to them. There was none of that.

“Really liked the offensive execution, but I liked a lot of things we were doing on the defensive side. Just the way the guys were working, just the overall team game.”