Penguins Foundation and UPMC Western Behavioral Health to Host 3rd Annual Mental Health and Student-Athletes Symposium on April 15

On April 15, 2026, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation in collaboration with UPMC Western Behavioral Health, UPMC Sports Medicine, and the Citrone Thirty-Three Foundation, will host its 3rd Annual Mental Health and Student-Athletes: Managing the Invisible Injury—a free educational symposium at PPG Paints Arena.

The event will bring together coaches, athletic trainers, school counselors, educators and other invested partners from across Western Pennsylvania and neighboring states, to explore critical topics on the mental health of student-athletes. Attendees will hear from leading experts in psychiatry, sports psychology, and player development, including Dr. Ken Nash, Dr. Robin Valpey, Dr. Micky Collins, Dr. Raymond Pan, Dr. Chris Carr, and Darrel Young.

“The mental wellness of our student athletes is just as important as their physical wellness, but oftentimes it is not provided the same level of attention or support,” said Yvonne Maher, executive director, of The Penguins Foundation. “Through this symposium we provide those who work with youth the resources to identify, mitigate and refer individuals who may be experiencing difficulties in this area.”

Sessions will focus on recognizing and supporting student-athletes that may exhibit mental health concerns, the role of anxiety with concussion outcomes, managing student-athletes during and after concussions and head trauma, an athlete’s perspective on mental health maintenance, and building mental toughness. Continuing education credits are available:

Counselor (NBCC) - 3.0 credits

Certified Athletic Trainer (CEUs) - 3.5 credits

PA Educator (Act 48) - 3.0 hours

Psychologist (APA) - 3.0 credits

Social Work (LPC, LCSW, LSW, LMFT) - 3.0 credits

To view the event details, please visit Mental Health and Student Athlete Symposium Event Brochure.

Join us for a day of meaningful dialogue and professional connection as we work together to strengthen the systems that support mental well-being in our communities. To secure your spot, please visit Mental Health and Student Athlete Symposium Registration.

This event emphasizes the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the mental and emotional wellness of youth through education, outreach, and community collaboration.

For more information about future events or the Foundation’s ongoing work in mental health, please visit www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.

About the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation:

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is among the National Hockey League’s most impactful team foundations. Partnering with nonprofits, corporations, individual donors, and fans, we exist to build healthy futures for children and families in the city and across the region. Through our programming and initiatives, we advance and promote a love of hockey, mental and physical wellness, education, and a robust, vibrant community. Discover more at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.