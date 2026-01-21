Penguins Add to Defensive Depth with Young Blueliner Ilya Solovyov

Ilya-Solovyov
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins added to their defensive depth this week, acquiring Ilya Solovyov from Colorado in exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

He had gone to the rink yesterday for an optional practice, expecting to go on the ice and play in the Avalanche’s matchup with Anaheim. But Solovyov got word that he should work out off the ice instead. After a while, Colorado Head Coach Jared Bednar called Solovyov into his office, where he and GM Chris MacFarland broke the news about the trade.

“I was surprised and excited,” Solovyov said. “I was already in the locker room with one of the greatest hockey players with the Avs. And here, it's true legends – Crosby, Malkin. So, it's unbelievable, how life's going. And right now, I'm just excited, and can't wait to step on the ice with the guys.”

Solovyov speaks to the media.

The 25-year-old blueliner, who is listed at 6-3 and 209 pounds, joined the team in time for their optional morning skate on Wednesday before playing Calgary, who originally drafted Solovyov in 2020.

“Big guy, strong defensive game,” Pittsburgh Head Coach Dan Muse said. “From what we’ve seen, does a good job there in terms of just getting back, finding that first pass, gaps, hard to play against. And he's also got the ability, like you want all defensemen to at times, to be able to get up there and to keep plays extended there offensively.”

Solovyov made his professional debut in North America during the 2021-22 season, playing in the American Hockey League. The next year, Solovyov made his NHL debut with the Flames, playing 10 total games. He appeared in five NHL games last season, which was spent primarily with the Calgary Wranglers.

This season, Solovyov has appeared in 16 NHL games with Colorado. He played a lot through the start of November, but then saw extended periods out of the lineup, and had a conditioning stint in the AHL. Solovyov then re-entered Colorado’s lineup this month and had played in six straight games, scoring his first NHL goal on Jan. 10 versus Columbus.

“It just (happened) because I (had) done a ton of a work in Denver, honestly, when I was not playing,” Solovyov said. “So, it was almost a month and a half. I try to keep this momentum, and try to focus on that. And I think if I will still stay positive and focusing on it, I think it will continue to go into the net.”

Kyle Dubas told Josh Getzoff in the latest edition of the GM Show that the Penguins had taken an in-depth look at Solovyov before Colorado picked up the defenseman, and then continued to keep an eye on him. With Caleb Jones getting injured again during his rehab assignment in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Dubas said it felt important to try and fill the gap.

“It's a 25-year-old that all of our departments on the personnel side, research and development side, all are fans of and believe that he's got good potential,” Dubas said. “So, it just continues in the trend of trying to add younger talent to the organization any chance that comes up.”

In addition to the qualities Muse mentioned, Solovyov said his shot is one of his biggest assets. He wants to work on his footspeed more, as he feels that could help him earn more regular playing time. So can having the right work ethic and mindset.

“How you're working and how you’re confident in yourself, honestly, that’s probably the most important thing,” Solovyov said. “Like, I'm working a lot, and that's how I probably earn it. I hope it will continue to build up, and I can be the full-time NHL player.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 01.21.26 at Calgary Flames

Karlsson Progressing, Hopes to Return Soon

Where You Come From Matters: Connor Clifton

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 Seventh-Round Draft Pick

Penguins to Honor 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Team on January 31 Versus the New York Rangers

Musings: Penguins Start Road Trip Strong in Seattle

Penguins’ 15th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on February 26 

Game Preview: 01.19.26 at Seattle Kraken

Musings: Crosby's Late Goal Earns Penguins One Point

Game Preview: 01.17.26 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Where You Come From Matters: Stuart Skinner

Musings: Penguins Get Goals Galore Versus Flyers

Game Preview: 01.15.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

From PEI to PPG: A Young Maritimer’s Penguins Dream

"He's a Heart-and-Soul Guy": Penguins Extend Lizotte

Musings: Penguins Earn Point Against Red-Hot Lightning

Erik Karlsson Out With Lower-Body Injury

Game Preview: 01.13.26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 

Penguins Re-Sign Blake Lizotte to a Three-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Name Jonathan Garcia Assistant Skating Coach

Hayes Gets Surprised by Family for 800th Game

Musings: Penguins Lose Tight Game in Boston

Game Preview: 01.11.26 at Boston Bruins

Musings: Penguins Winning Streak Ends With Loss to Flames

Lunch Pail and Work Boots: The Fourth Line's Mentality

Game Preview: 01.10.26 vs. Calgary Flames

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Musings: Penguins Get Sixth Straight Win in Malkin's Return

Penguins News and Notes: January 7

Inside Scoop: Rust Hosted Teammates for Steelers Game

Game Preview: 01.08.26 vs New Jersey Devils

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Assigned to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Where You Come From Matters: Brett Kulak

Malkin Hopeful to Return This Week

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs to Represent Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Musings: Penguins Rally in Columbus for Fifth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.04.26 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Musings: Penguins Get Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.03.26 at Detroit Red Wings

Rakell 'Super Excited' To Get First Olympic Call

Karlsson Hits 900 Points, Earns Olympic Nod

Chasing Gold: McGroarty Reflects and Horcoff Chases

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Releases 2024-25 Community Impact Report

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

New Year, New Penguin

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Game Preview: 01.01.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings