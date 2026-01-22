Penguins Elite Girls Program Shines at Under-18 World Championship

DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite goaltender Bianca Birrittieri recently captured a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Under-18 Women’s World Championship. She was named Player of the Game after posting a 38-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Team Canada.

“Bianca is a fierce competitor,” said Shaun Suisham, Director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Girls Hockey Program. “She doesn't like to lose, she certainly doesn't like pucks to go into her net, and it drives her in a special way to continue to get better, to continue to grow. And it's been fun to play a supportive role, watching her on this journey.”

At the tournament, Birrittieri didn’t lose a single game. She posted a 4-0 record and led all goaltenders at the tournament in save percentage (.975), goals-against average (0.50), and shutouts (2).

Ever since Birrittieri joined the Penguins Elite program, Suisham knew she was a special talent through her unwavering dedication and commitment to her team. All season long, she has worked closely with Mitch Harris, the Director of Goaltending, and Leah Marino, the Head Coach of the Girls 19U team, to pursue her goals.

“To watch her in those moments, to play fearless the way that she did, it was a special moment for me as a coach,” Suisham said. “And frankly, for all of our girls, as we could celebrate that moment for her. It’s pretty special.”

But Bianca wasn’t the only member of her team to bring back a medal from the tournament, as Adela Pankova helped Team Czechia capture the bronze medal over Team Sweden and was also named Player of the Game.

Both Bianca and Adela are now part of a list of Penguins Elite women’s hockey players who have taken their careers to the international level.

“Coming up in the Olympics, we have four girls who have been part of our Penguins Elite program who have been named to the Olympic roster – Laila Edwards, Hannah Bilka, Ava McNaughton, and Gwyneth Philips,” Suisham said. “It’s really, really, special.”

Before getting named Director of the Girls Hockey Program, Suisham had been coaching the girls teams for years. He is beyond proud of the strides the program has made.

“In the last 10 years, my wife and I and our entire Pittsburgh family have seen significant growth on the girls’ side,” Suisham said. “It's so exciting. Being a part of this, we've grown through this together with the Penguins.

“I have a great deal of gratitude towards our Pittsburgh Penguins, to Kevin Acklin, and all of the management that I've had the pleasure of working with throughout the years.”

After Suisham retired from professional football, he experienced firsthand the ever-growing landscape of women’s hockey through his daughter’s journey. With each passing year, there has been continuous improvement in giving the girls equal resources to those of the boys.

“Our girls’ scheduling is on par with what the boys experience, and that's been something that's been very special to be able to accomplish,” Suisham said.

At the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, girls from all age groups have been given the chance to chase their dreams in an environment that offers advanced training and emphasizes development while they pursue their education.

“At the end of the day, these athletes, these ladies, are preparing themselves to be leaders of the future,” Suisham said. “We get to watch them grow through it. I'm very, very proud of that.”

The foundation that Suisham and the rest of the staff have built for the girls’ program is nothing short of remarkable. With such a special community, success across all of the age groups is achieved through one simple goal.

“A big part of this is their experience through the game of hockey, where we want to create an environment where, of course, they can chase their dreams through hockey and do it in a world-class facility with intentional training and development,” Suisham said.

Whether it’s through the Excel Hockey Academy, various skills and development programs, or their ever-growing relationship with the Steel City Selects, the Penguins Elite program is constantly focused on ensuring every resource is available for the 125+ girls in the organization.

“Our management and our leadership, and their willingness to be a part of this growth and maturity for our girls, have been so special,” Suisham said. “We're quite literally seeing the result of that commitment to our girls at a national level.”

On Wednesday night, the Penguins Elite 19U team set up a surprise party at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for Bianca and Adela, celebrating their medal-winning performances.

While this moment is certainly special, the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and the Penguins Elite cherish the accomplishments of all the young women in the program.

“There's value in this journey and being able to cheer on the girls, whether they become Olympians or win a gold or bronze in the World Championship,” Suisham said. “They commit to Division I, commit to Division III, or decide to play club hockey, we're going to celebrate all of it.”