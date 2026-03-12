Game Preview: 03.12.26 at Vegas Golden Knights

16x9_3.12 game day

The Penguins continue their five-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 10:00 PM ET. 

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins App.

Team Records: PIT (32-17-15), VGK (29-22-14)

Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last 10 games against Vegas (7-3-0) dating back to Jan. 7, 2020. Pittsburgh has never lost a season series to Vegas since the Golden Knights entered the league in the 2017-18 season. A win tomorrow would give the Penguins their first three-game winning streak versus Vegas since Jan. 7, 2020-Dec. 1, 2022 (4-0-0). Pittsburgh is 13-6-6 against Western Conference opponents this year.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Quick Hits

Anthony Mantha has seven points (4G-3A) in 11 games against Vegas. 

Kris Letang has seven assists in his last eight games versus the Golden Knights.

Pittsburgh has points in 25 of 29 games (19-4-6) that Tommy Novak has recorded at least one point in. 

Ville Koivunen has two points (2A) in three games since his recall and has four points (1G-3A) over his last six NHL games dating back to Dec. 28. 

Last Friday, Evgeni Malkin was suspended five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during NHL Game No. 977 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, March 5.

MANTHA’S CAREER YEAR

Forward Anthony Mantha found the back of the net for the second-straight game on Tuesday night, giving him three goals over his last two games. In doing so, Mantha tied his career-high point total of 48, and sits just one goal shy of tying his career-best of 25, both set in the 2018-19 season. Mantha has been one of, if not the best, free agent signings this past offseason by any team. No player on a new team in 2025-26, via draft, free agency or trade, has more goals than Mantha.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams since Christmas, having picked up points in 23 of their 28 games with a 17-5-6 record. They rank near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories.

ROAD DAWGS

The Penguins have been a force on the road this season. They have a 16-8-7 record away from PPG Paints Arena and rank seventh in the NHL in road points percentage.

SILKY SWEDE

Erik Karlsson tallied two assists on Tuesday against the Hurricanes and now has nine points (2G-7A) in the last seven games. The defenseman has now recorded two assists in back-to-back games. He ranks second among defensemen in points in that span.

SCORING SID-SASTION

Sidney Crosby comes into tomorrow's game three goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (19).

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM

Sidney Crosby has seven multi-point efforts in his last 18 games and is now one such instance shy of tying both Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for third most multi-point games in NHL history.

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel enters tonights's game with 10 points (7G-3A) over his last 14 games. Kindel is up to 15 goals on the season, which ranks fourth among NHL rookies. Four of his 15 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18 year old

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has 19 points (11G-8A) in 26 games, helping the Penguins go 15-5-6 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, no Penguin has more goals than him.

Chinakhov tallied two assists on Tuesday against the Hurricanes and is now on a three-game point streak (1G-4A). His next point would tie his longest point streak as a Penguin.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters tonight's game one point shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active blueliner to do so. 

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,219), goals (178), assists (621) and points (799). He would become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark with one team.

GIRARD 200

Newly acquired defenseman Sam Girard comes into tomorrow's game two assists shy of 200 career assists. He would be the 13th player and the fifth defenseman from the 2016 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

5565_Trigger_Away-02 (1)

News Feed

Love is in the Air: Crosby Surprises Dream Proposal

Musings: Penguins Rally Back to Earn A Point Against Hurricanes

Game Preview: 03.10.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

A Very Big Penguins Debut

Musings: Penguins Stick With It For Gutsy Comeback Win

Game Preview: 03.08.26 vs. Boston Bruins

Musings: Penguins Earn One Point in Tight Shootout Loss

Game Preview: 03.07.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Malkin of Penguins suspended 5 games for slashing

Dubas, Penguins Stay the Course

Penguins Sign Goaltender Taylor Gauthier to a One-Year Contract

Crosby Skates With Group in Non-Contact Fashion

Penguins Acquire Forward Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for a 2026 Third-Round Draft Pick

Musings: Emotions Run High in Penguins’ Loss to Buffalo

Game Preview: 03.05.26 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Dubas Discusses State of the Team Ahead of Trade Deadline

Musings: Penguins Start Slow in Boston

Penguins To Hold ‘Penguins Pledge Night’ Presented by U. S. Steel on Thursday, March 5

Game Preview: 03.03.26 at Boston Bruins

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs Named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Musings: March of the Penguins Begins with a Win

Game Preview: 03.01.26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Musings: Penguins Got Away From What Works in Shootout Loss to Rangers

Game Preview: 02.28.26 at New York Rangers

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Musings: Penguins Win First Game out of Olympic Break

Game Preview: 02.26.26 vs. New Jersey Devils

Girard Getting New Opportunity in Pittsburgh

Crosby, Teammates Take the Ice with Little Penguins

Crosby Expected to Miss a Minimum of Four Weeks

Penguins to Play 10 Home Games Through End of March

Bill Zonnon and the Power of Representation

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Brett Kulak

Avery Hayes Called Back Up to Pittsburgh

Karlsson, Rakell Reflect on Olympic Journey with Sweden

Silovs Looking to Build From Olympic Experience

Sidney Crosby Gets Silver in Return to Olympics

Timing of Break Perfect for New Dad Lizotte

Pittsburgh Penguins to Host First-Ever Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day at PPG Paints Arena

One Degree of Separation

Inside Scoop: What the Guys Did Over Olympic Break

Bonino Between the Pipes

Penguins to Hold ‘Fourth Wing’ Night on Saturday, April 4 against the Florida Panthers

Hallander Returns to Practice with a New Perspective

Crosby gifts Team France goalie stick after matchup at 2026 Olympics 

The Man-Tha

Silovs Embraces ‘Incredible Opportunity’ with Latvia

Inside Scoop: Penguins at the Winter Olympics

Playing for Sweden Is a Dream for Karlsson

Familiar Faces, Golden Results