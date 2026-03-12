Game Preview: 03.12.26 at Vegas Golden Knights

The Penguins continue their five-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 10:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins App.

Team Records: PIT (32-17-15), VGK (29-22-14)

Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last 10 games against Vegas (7-3-0) dating back to Jan. 7, 2020. Pittsburgh has never lost a season series to Vegas since the Golden Knights entered the league in the 2017-18 season. A win tomorrow would give the Penguins their first three-game winning streak versus Vegas since Jan. 7, 2020-Dec. 1, 2022 (4-0-0). Pittsburgh is 13-6-6 against Western Conference opponents this year.