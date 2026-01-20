Where You Come From Matters: Connor Clifton

What is your hockey nickname?

Cliffy.

Tell us about where you grew up.

Matawan, New Jersey. It’s a tiny little suburb, kind of right in the middle of New Jersey. There's that little Eastern lip along the water. I'm like, 10 minutes from the bay. I could be on the beach in 20 minutes.

Where you would go for family vacations?

We used to go down to Beach Haven, LBI, when we were young. In like, 2004, my dad got a little boat. We have a big family. I have two brothers. And then my mom's sister, my godmother, she has three sons and we're all around the same age. We used to do family vacations with them every summer. Growing up, until I was 10, we always did LBI. Then we started branching out. We started going all over, like North Carolina and Maine, Virginia a couple times.

On the boat, would you do water sports?

We would. Love going tubing, banana boating, water skiing.

Are you good at all of those?

[Laughs] I was just having fun.

Where's home for you now in the offseason?

My wife and I bought a place in Boston when we played there. We still have that. So, we go back to Boston for like, half the summer, and then we stay at my in-laws in Matawan. They live down the street from my parents. My wife and I, we got together before high school.

What was it like welcoming your baby daughter Callie?

It was fun. It was a long time coming. We were together for like, 12 years before we got married in ’21. Then she came along in ’24.

What do your parents do for a living?

My mom was a banker in New York City. So, she commuted an hour for like, 35 years. She’s out of it now. She's been retired for about five years. My dad sells insurance in our town. Auto, home, all that good stuff.

You’re in good hands, between your mom and your dad!

Yeah! Although, when I moved out of Jersey, I needed to upgrade my insurance guy because he only does New Jersey [laughs].

You played with your brother Tim growing up, what was that experience like?

He's three years older, and my younger brother is four years younger. So, I’m right in the middle, kind of had best of both worlds. We ended up spending a year of high school together [at Christian Brothers Academy], and played Junior B for the New Jersey Hitmen. That was the first year we kind of played together, high school and travel. It was a lot of fun. Eventually, we decided we wanted to go to college together. We picked Quinnipiac and spent four years there. Four-year roommate.

Note: When Dan Muse was on Yale’s coaching staff, he actually tried to recruit Clifton to play there!

How did you guys get started playing?

We were both on (the ice) young. My dad loves hockey, so we were in it when we were young. He was a late start. He likes to tell me he was a late bloomer. My grandma Clifton lives on Lake Lefferts, and my parents live on it now, too. It used to freeze. My dad has three brothers and sisters, so they’d go out there. So, he got us into it early. He's always loved it. He played club in college. He was a way better coach than he was a player. He was my coach a little bit growing up.

Any other sports you played besides hockey?

I played soccer growing up until about eighth grade, and baseball. I was third base until we hit the big field. Then the throw got too long for me [laughs]. Had to switch to second.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever been given, whether it's from your dad, from your brother, or just anyone?

I’ll throw it on the opposite side of athletics. My mom was always big on school, so she kind of instilled that work ethic in the classroom in us, too. It made everything easier. It made picking college easier. The smarter you are, the more options you have. Wanting to play college hockey, I think that was a huge piece that I was lucky enough to have my mom drill it into me young. I'm sure it wasn't easy. But that was a big part of it. I ended up getting my degree in mechanical engineering. Fun fact.

That is the MOST fun fact! What was that like, being a student-athlete on that level?

It was hard. I mean, realistically, knowing I'd be here talking to you, I probably would have done something a little easier, I’m not going to lie [laughs]. But it was good. It’s a thinking degree, right? You problem solve, and I do love that. I always loved the sciences and math. So, yeah, it was fun. When my brother and I committed, they didn't have an engineering program. They were literally in the midst of creating one. So, we pretended, like, oh, they're creating one so we go there [cackles]. But no, it worked out, too. It was like a brand-new program. When I was a freshman, there was only one class before us. So, essentially, they were kind of the trailblazers to kind of square it away. And you're not an accredited university until that first class graduates. So, Quinnipiac didn't have engineering accreditation when I was a freshman. Then my junior year, they got it once that first class had graduated. So, it was pretty funny. Good times. And it was so small. My graduating class was 12 people.

So, if you weren't sitting here talking to me and playing in the NHL, what do you think you would have done with that degree?

It’s tough to say. Tim also did mechanical engineering, so we kind of pulled each other through it, and we were there to lean on each other. He changed jobs (a few months ago) and is now in the AI robotics field. That’s not to say I would do that, because I have no idea, honestly. I’ll figure it out.

Then just a couple of quick-hitter ones. Do you have any games you like to play?

We have one of those large Home Depot boxes full of games. That all came from Buffalo. So, we have a lot of games, but ever since my daughter was born, we haven't played.

Yeah, you're locked in on being a dad. Well, if you had to recommend any TV shows, books, movies, podcasts, what comes to mind?

I haven't even watched TV in a long time. I’m trying to think of the last TV show I watched. When the summer started, my daughter was sleeping horribly, so one of us was kind of in the other room with her. So, that ruined it for us. But we had watched... I can't even say what we watched. My wife’s childhood show was Charmed. Did you ever hear of Charmed? So, we started watching that this summer, once we figured it out sleeping. It’s so embarrassing.

What about music?

I’m all over the place. I like a little bit of everything.

What is your coffee order?

Iced coffee with a shot of espresso.

What do YOU do on the team plane?

Play Thirteen Up.

Finally, what’s the significance of your jersey number (75)?

I should just say, there is no meaning, but it's kind of a funny story. I graduated college in ’17, and I signed an American League deal with Providence. I went to Boston's camp for the first time. I was wearing jersey number 76. I said, whatever, 76. It’s not like I'm gonna pick or ask, right? And then, I signed my entry-level that next summer. So, that was my second year, first year on an NHL contract. In mid-November, I got called up for my debut. I was the 12th D or something to play for the Bruins that year. So, it was crazy. Like, we had so many guys with a few games on defense. Anyway, I showed up for my debut, and I was 75. I think I was 75 at that second camp, too. So, whatever, it switched. I didn't really worry about it, it was what it was. Then I got called up again in March, was 75 and then we ended up going to the Stanley Cup Final. So, I was 75 through all that, and then by the end of that year, my family already all had jerseys. I'd break their hearts if I changed it and they had to buy a new jersey. So, I just stuck with it.