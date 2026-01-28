Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang team up with Burton Morris and the Penguins Foundation for Charity

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation announced a collaboration with Pittsburgh-born Artist Burton Morris to honor two decades of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang as legendary teammates for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Affectionately known as the “The Big Three,” their journey has been marked by three Stanley Cup Championships during their time as the longest-tenured trio in North American sports history.

“This unprecedented longevity in professional sports is a testament to their dedication, loyalty and elite play over the past two decades,” said Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of the Penguins Foundation. “We wanted to do something special to recognize this moment in time, something uniquely Pittsburgh, and Burton immediately came to mind, and he proudly agreed to the collaboration.

Announced at the Foundation’s seventh annual Night of Assists charity gala on January 27, each limited-edition piece will be individually autographed by Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Burton Morris. Every piece will be authenticated and individually numbered.

“As a Pittsburgh native, it is a tremendous honor to collaborate with the Penguins Foundation and celebrate the historic legacy of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang,” said Burton Morris. “Creating this artwork for such a meaningful moment, while supporting youth hockey and the Pittsburgh community, is something I’m deeply proud to be part of.”

Fans and supporters have multiple opportunities to own a piece of our ‘20 Seasons of The Big Three’ artwork, available by bidding atthebigthree.givesmart.com or by purchasing at shop.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.

Proceeds from the “The Big Three” Art collaboration will benefit Youth Hockey, and other initiatives at the Penguins Foundation.

About the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation:

Founded in 2010, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is the 501c3 philanthropic arm of the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins. From teamwork on the ice to teamwork in our community, it is the goal of the Penguins Foundation to assist Pittsburghers in need and our region’s children. Through programs focused on youth hockey, wellness, and education, the Penguins Foundation continually aims to create one, strong community through the power of hockey. For more information, visit: www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org

About Burton Morris

Internationally recognized Pop Artist, Burton Morris, is best known for his bold and graphic depictions of American icons. His subject matter includes objects that portray today’s popular culture. His distinctive style is characterized by radiant black outlines and vivid colors that emit energy in all of his artwork.

The Artist was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1964. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Carnegie Mellon University in 1986. After graduation, Burton started a career as an art director in advertising. He established the Burton Morris Studios in 1990. That year he began making his small post-pop icons into large scale paintings. He would choose one subject per composition to create what he calls “an instant happening” for the viewer. To learn more about Burton, visit: https://www.burtonmorris.com.

