Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

jackson
By NHL.com
EDMONTON, AB - 2024 NHL Free Agency is officially open.

Follow along for all Edmonton Oilers roster additions and subtractions throughout the 2024 National Hockey League offseason.

GROUP 2 FREE AGENTS

The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:

OFFER / COMPENSATION

$1,511,701 or below: None
Over $1,511,701 to $2,290,457: Third-round choice
Over $2,290,457 to $4,580,917: Second-round choice
Over $4,580,917 to $6,871,374: First-round and third-round choice
Over $6,871,374 to $9,161,834: First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $9,161,834 to $11,452,294: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $11,452,294: Four first-round choices

Oilers Group 2 Free Agents: Philip Broberg, James Hamblin (re-signed with Oilers), Noel Hoefenmayer (re-signed with Oilers), Dylan Holloway, Raphael Lavoie.

GROUP 3 FREE AGENTS

The following players have qualified for Group 3 Free Agency (age 27 or older or with at least seven Accrued Seasons) and are Unrestricted Free Agents.

Oilers Group 3 Free Agents: Connor Brown (re-signed with Oilers), Sam Carrick (signed with Rangers), Vincent Desharnais (signed with Canucks), Adam Erne, Warren Foegele (signed with Kings), Sam Gagner, Seth Griffith (re-signed with AHL Condors), Adam Henrique (re-signed with Oilers), Mattias Janmark (re-signed with Oilers), Brad Malone (retired), Greg McKegg, Corey Perry (re-signed with Oilers), Troy Stecher (re-signed with Oilers).

GROUP 6 FREE AGENTS

The following players qualify for unrestricted free agency, having met the requirements for Group 6 free agency. This group is defined as players whose contracts have expired, are age 25 or older, have completed three or more professional seasons, and (i) in the case of a player other than a goaltender, have played fewer than 80 NHL games (regular-season and playoff), or (ii) in the case of a goaltender, have played fewer than 28 NHL games (regular-season and playoff).

Oilers Group 6 Free Agents: Markus Niemelainen

ADDITIONS & EXTENSIONS

SUBTRACTIONS

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2024:

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2025:

Carl Berglund

Evan Bouchard

Xavier Bourgault

Connor Brown

Connor Carrick

Drake Caggiula

Cody Ceci

Leon Draisaitl

Ben Gleason

Noel Hoefenmayer

Phil Kemp

Ryan McLeod

Lane Pederson

Noah Philp

Olivier Rodrigue

Derek Ryan

Jeff Skinner

Ty Tullio

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2026:

Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Ekholm

Evander Kane

Brett Kulak

Connor McDavid

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Connor Ungar

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2027:

Beau Akey

Josh Brown

James Stephan

Brady Stonehouse

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2028:

Zach Hyman

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2029:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2030:

Darnell Nurse

TALKING POINTS: Jeff Jackson speaks after Day 1 of Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Henrique to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Janmark to three-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Stecher to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Jeff Skinner to one-year contract

BLOG: Arvidsson already feeling a strong fit with Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers sign Connor Carrick to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Collin Delia to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Perry to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Josh Brown to three-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Viktor Arvidsson to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Hoefenmayer to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Philp to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Hamblin to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Connor Brown to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers issue qualifying offers to five players

RELEASE: Oilers acquire 32nd overall pick & select Sam O'Reilly from London

DRAFT: Oilers tasked with finding value in fewer picks at 2024 Draft