Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

GROUP 2 FREE AGENTS

The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:

OFFER / COMPENSATION

$1,511,701 or below: None

Over $1,511,701 to $2,290,457: Third-round choice

Over $2,290,457 to $4,580,917: Second-round choice

Over $4,580,917 to $6,871,374: First-round and third-round choice

Over $6,871,374 to $9,161,834: First-round, second-round and third-round choice

Over $9,161,834 to $11,452,294: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice

Over $11,452,294: Four first-round choices

Oilers Group 2 Free Agents: Philip Broberg, James Hamblin (re-signed with Oilers), Noel Hoefenmayer (re-signed with Oilers), Dylan Holloway, Raphael Lavoie.