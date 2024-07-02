Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

EDMONTON, AB - 2024 NHL Free Agency is officially open.
Follow along for all Edmonton Oilers roster additions and subtractions throughout the 2024 National Hockey League offseason.
The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:
OFFER / COMPENSATION
$1,511,701 or below: None
Over $1,511,701 to $2,290,457: Third-round choice
Over $2,290,457 to $4,580,917: Second-round choice
Over $4,580,917 to $6,871,374: First-round and third-round choice
Over $6,871,374 to $9,161,834: First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $9,161,834 to $11,452,294: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $11,452,294: Four first-round choices
Oilers Group 2 Free Agents: Philip Broberg, James Hamblin (re-signed with Oilers), Noel Hoefenmayer (re-signed with Oilers), Dylan Holloway, Raphael Lavoie.
The following players have qualified for Group 3 Free Agency (age 27 or older or with at least seven Accrued Seasons) and are Unrestricted Free Agents.
Oilers Group 3 Free Agents: Connor Brown (re-signed with Oilers), Sam Carrick (signed with Rangers), Vincent Desharnais (signed with Canucks), Adam Erne, Warren Foegele (signed with Kings), Sam Gagner, Seth Griffith (re-signed with AHL Condors), Adam Henrique (re-signed with Oilers), Mattias Janmark (re-signed with Oilers), Brad Malone (retired), Greg McKegg, Corey Perry (re-signed with Oilers), Troy Stecher (re-signed with Oilers).
The following players qualify for unrestricted free agency, having met the requirements for Group 6 free agency. This group is defined as players whose contracts have expired, are age 25 or older, have completed three or more professional seasons, and (i) in the case of a player other than a goaltender, have played fewer than 80 NHL games (regular-season and playoff), or (ii) in the case of a goaltender, have played fewer than 28 NHL games (regular-season and playoff).
Oilers Group 6 Free Agents: Markus Niemelainen
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2025:
Carl Berglund
Evan Bouchard
Xavier Bourgault
Connor Brown
Connor Carrick
Drake Caggiula
Cody Ceci
Leon Draisaitl
Ben Gleason
Noel Hoefenmayer
Phil Kemp
Ryan McLeod
Lane Pederson
Noah Philp
Olivier Rodrigue
Derek Ryan
Jeff Skinner
Ty Tullio
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2026:
Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Ekholm
Evander Kane
Brett Kulak
Connor McDavid
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Connor Ungar
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2027:
Beau Akey
Josh Brown
James Stephan
Brady Stonehouse
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2028:
Zach Hyman
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2029:
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2030:
Darnell Nurse