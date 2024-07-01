RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Hamblin to two-year contract

The forward from Edmonton played 31 games with his hometown squad from early November through January, tallying the first two goals of his NHL career plus an assist

GettyImages-1804775328
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward James Hamblin to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 25-year-old split the 2023-24 season between the Oilers and the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

With the Oilers, the left-shot centreman dressed for 31 games from early November through January, tallying the first two goals of his NHL career plus an assist while averaging 8:51 TOI. The Edmonton native scored the first goal of his career at Tampa Bay on November 18 and added his second of the season at home against Anaheim on November 26.

Hamblin returned to Bakersfield in late January and dressed in seven games before being sidelined by injury in March. He recorded four goals and four assists in 13 appearances with the Condors.

Hamblin scores his first NHL goal to put the Oilers up 2-0

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Brown to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers issue qualifying offers to five players

RELEASE: Oilers acquire 32nd overall pick & select Sam O'Reilly from London

DRAFT: Oilers tasked with finding value in fewer picks at 2024 Draft

RELEASE: Oilers sign Pickard to two-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers sign Dineen to two-year extension

RELEASE: McDavid named to Team Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off

TALKING POINTS: Jeff Jackson discusses Thursday’s Ken Holland announcement

RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Ken Holland

TALKING POINTS: Oilers players & head coach speak during end-of-season interviews

GAME RECAP: Panthers 2, Oilers 1 (Game 7)

RELEASE: McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoffs MVP

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 7)

BLOG: One last time for the Stanley Cup

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 7)

FEATURE: Oilers ready to continue laying it on the line in Game 7 to lift Stanley Cup

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 1 (Game 6)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 6)