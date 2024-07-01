RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Hamblin to two-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward James Hamblin to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 25-year-old split the 2023-24 season between the Oilers and the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

With the Oilers, the left-shot centreman dressed for 31 games from early November through January, tallying the first two goals of his NHL career plus an assist while averaging 8:51 TOI. The Edmonton native scored the first goal of his career at Tampa Bay on November 18 and added his second of the season at home against Anaheim on November 26.

Hamblin returned to Bakersfield in late January and dressed in seven games before being sidelined by injury in March. He recorded four goals and four assists in 13 appearances with the Condors.