RELEASE: Oilers sign Connor Carrick to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.



The 5-foot-10, 198-pound defenceman brings 242 games of NHL experience to the Oilers, recording 13 goals and 37 assists over his NHL career.

The right-shot rearguard spent the '23-24 season with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, skating in 70 games and notching nine goals, 25 assists, 34 points as well as 66 penalty minutes and a plus/minus of +12. Carrick added a goal and seven assists in 18 AHL playoff games for Coachella Valley, who was defeated in the Calder Cup Final by the Hershey Bears.

Originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft (137th overall), the Orland Park, Illinois native has seen action with the Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins.