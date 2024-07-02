RELEASE: Oilers sign Jeff Skinner to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $3 million.

The 32-year-old joins the Oilers after spending the past six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, with whom he appeared in 427 games recording 153 goals and 138 assists for 291 points. Over his six seasons in Buffalo, the Toronto product achieved career highs in points (82) and assists (47) in 2022-23 and goals (40) in 2018-19. He skated in his 1,000th game on April 2 vs. the Washington Capitals.

Originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft (sevent overall), the left-shot winger played 579 games over eight seasons in Carolina, tallying 204 goals and 175 assists for 379 points.

In his career, Skinner has reached the 30-goal plateau six times including his rookie season in 2010-11 when he tallied 31 goals and 32 assists for 63 points, earning him the Calder Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year.

Through 14 seasons and 1,006 career games, Skinner has amassed 357 goals and 313 assists for 670 points.