RELEASE: Oilers sign Dineen to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Cam Dineen to a two-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

Dineen (5'11', 188 lbs, 25 yrs.) appeared in 58 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this past season, recording five goals and 20 assists for 25 points. He ranked third among Bakersfield defencemen in both assists and points.

Traded to the Oilers last season by the Arizona Coyotes, the Toms River, New Jersey native has skated in 284 career AHL games over six seasons with Tucson and Bakersfield, tallying 25 goals and 122 assists.

Dineen began his professional career as a third-round selection (68th overall) of the Coyotes in 2016. He made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season and played 34 games for Arizona, tallying seven assists.