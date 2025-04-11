PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

EDMONTON, AB – A single point earned or a Calgary Flames loss on Friday night is all the Edmonton Oilers need to clinch their sixth consecutive berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers will host the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place, looking to secure a second straight win and fourth in six games this month after Wednesday's thrilling 4-3 triumph over the St. Louis Blues that saw Connor Brown bury the winning goal with just 21 seconds remaining in regulation.

Tonight's matchup is the second of three between the Oilers and Sharks in a span of just 14 days this month, as Edmonton earned a 3-2 win in San Jose on April 3, and the teams will conclude the regular season against one another back at SAP Center this coming Wednesday.

Their first meeting of the season came on Dec. 21 in Edmonton as the Oilers dramatically outshot the Sharks 42-22 but needed an overtime tally from Leon Draisaitl to close out a 3-2 victory, with San Jose netminder Yaroslav Askarov making 39 saves.

There were late third period heroics required for the Oilers that night as well, with Mattias Ekholm scoring the equalizing goal with just 18 seconds remaining in regulation.

Connor McDavid assisted on all three Oilers goals in that game and – after missing their meeting in San Jose earlier this month – also had three helpers on Wednesday vs. St. Louis in his return to the lineup following an eight-game absence.

The captain said his first game back after an injury was equal parts physically and mentally challenging.

"Coming back from injury sucks mentally for any athlete, but especially in hockey – so unpredictable," said McDavid, who played 20:35 in the win. "There's so many variables, things that you can't account for. It's nice to get that out of the way."