RELEASE: Oilers sign Day to entry-level contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday they have signed goaltender Nathaniel Day to a three-year entry-level contract.

Day (6'4", 205 lbs) was selected by Edmonton in the sixth round (184th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. This past season, the Grimsby, Ontario product saw action in 59 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, sporting a 26-25-2-3 record with a 3.07 GAA, .894 SV% and two shutouts.

The 20-year-old was named the Firebirds 2024-25 team MVP after leading all OHL goaltenders in games and minutes played while facing the fourth-most shots and registering the seventh-most wins.

Day was named the OHL's Goaltender of the Week on three separate occasions this season.

Last September, he played for the Oilers Rookies at the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C., and also made his first NHL preseason appearance.