RELEASE: Oilers sign Day to entry-level contract

The goaltender was MVP of the Flint Firebirds this season, leading the OHL in games played

GettyImages-2173946747
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday they have signed goaltender Nathaniel Day to a three-year entry-level contract.

Day (6'4", 205 lbs) was selected by Edmonton in the sixth round (184th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. This past season, the Grimsby, Ontario product saw action in 59 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, sporting a 26-25-2-3 record with a 3.07 GAA, .894 SV% and two shutouts.

The 20-year-old was named the Firebirds 2024-25 team MVP after leading all OHL goaltenders in games and minutes played while facing the fourth-most shots and registering the seventh-most wins.

Day was named the OHL's Goaltender of the Week on three separate occasions this season.

Last September, he played for the Oilers Rookies at the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C., and also made his first NHL preseason appearance.

News Feed

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sharks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

RELEASE: Oilers sign Czech forward David Tomasek

RELEASE: Oilers sign German forward Josh Samanski

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

RELEASE: Caring for Oil Country 50/50 underway

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

RELEASE: Oilers sign Carfagna from Ohio State

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 2 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

GAME RECAP: Kraken 6, Oilers 1

RELEASE: Oilers recall Rodrigue on emergency basis

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars