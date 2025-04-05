PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

LOS ANGELES, CA – Big points on the line with another big player missing from their lineup.

Sounds like more of the same for the Edmonton Oilers, who'll have the difficult task of defeating the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com on Saturday afternoon get a lot more difficult with the news of another missing superstar, but they've proven over recent games to be ready for the challenge.

The Oilers can thank depth contributors like Viktor Arvidsson for helping keep confidence high without their top offensive leaders heading into what'll be an important matchup featuring two rivals who, despite looking destined for another meeting in the first round of the playoffs, continue to fight for every last point available to try and finish above the Vegas Golden Knights in first place.

Two points on Saturday afternoon would go a long way for either team in making that happen.

“It's going to be good,” Viktor Arvidsson said. “These are the games that I personally like to play, and it's going to be fun and competitive, and they're one of the best defensive team in the leagues. It's going to be a real challenge for us.”

“It's going to be a tough game, a hard game, and everybody's fighting for home ice and first in the division. It's going to be a fun game.”

The Oilers and Kings have won each of their previous three contests while the Golden Knights have dropped two in a row to reduce their points lead in the Pacific over LA and Edmonton to only to three and five points respectively with all three teams having eight regular season games remaining.

Edmonton comes into Crypto.com Arena where Los Angeles has the NHL's best home record (28-4-4) with the fewest goals allowed (69) this season, including a 4-3 overtime victory over the Oilers back on Dec. 28.

The home side has won both meetings this season after the Blue & Orange responded close to a week later with a 1-0 win at Rogers Place, and the two teams will wrap up their season series back in Oil Country in the second-last game of the campaign on Apr. 14.