PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

But when Frederic does get into the lineup – expected to happen before the end of Edmonton's four-game road trip on Monday in Anaheim – the Oilers will immedately add a game-breaking option to their lineup who brings a ton of different elements and can play in a top-six role.
"I'm looking to play hard, bring that physical element, bring some energy and add some goals when I get the chance," Frederic said. "So I'm excited to play whenever my number gets put on the board and I'm itching to get going."
If he is able to play, there wouldn't be a better scenario than one involving his new team needing big contributions in an important rivalry game.
"They're always a good defensive and hard-playing team," Frederic said. "I think it's gonna be a good game. I think it's gonna be a hard game. It might be an ice pack type of game, so it'll be fun."
Edmonton looks to utilize its depth once again on Saturday afternoon names like McDavid, Draisaitl, Ekholm and Skinner out of the lineup, but the remaining roster is feeling confident in their ability to get the job done after playing a vital part in assembling the team's current three-game win streak.
Arvidsson scored for a third straight game, Connor Brown put an end to an 11-game goalless drought and Jeff Skinner added his 15th goal of the season in San Jose as the Oilers rallied to their third straight win on Thursday with the help of their depth on the roster in all positions.
The Swedish forward is heating up at the right time for the Oilers with playoffs on the horizon and the team needing other players to fill bigger roles.
"I think I started the year really confident and played well, but the puck wouldn't go in and I didn't get the production that I wanted," Arvidsson said. "But I feel like I've got back to that and I think I'm playing with the puck better and making more plays trying to be a factor out there."
Goaltender Calvin Pickard was excellent in his fourth straight start by making 27 saves – including a huge last-minute stop on forward Collin Graf to solidify the 3-2 victory late in the third period. Look for the 32-year-old to start again on Saturday afternoon, with back-up Olivier Rodrigue having the potential to garner his first NHL start on Monday in Anaheim.