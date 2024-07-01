RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Perry to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.4 million including bonus incentives.

The 39-year-old appeared in 38 regular season games for the Oilers after signing as a free agent on Jan. 22. The veteran winger recorded eight goals and five assists for 13 points, including his 900th career point on March 16 vs. Colorado, and also skated in his 1,300th NHL game on Mar. 28 against Los Angeles.

Making his fourth trip to the Stanley Cup Final in the past five years, Perry dressed for 19 playoff games, averaging 10:45 TOI and tallying one goal with a pair of assists. His lone post-season marker was the game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Final vs. Florida.

Through 19 NHL seasons, Perry has played in 1,311 games and recorded 429 goals to go along with 476 assists for 905 points, having won the Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks.