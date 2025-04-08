RELEASE: New advanced security to further enhance Rogers Place fan experience

Innovative system designed to streamline ingress process for fans attending indoor & outdoor events

MUK_1931
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that new security screening will be implemented at Rogers Place on April 9 in advance of the Edmonton Oilers home game against the St. Louis Blues.

This innovative new system is designed to streamline the ingress process for fans attending events, providing a more efficient entry while helping to enhance security. The technology will also be used for outdoor events in ICE District Plaza and Fan Park @ ICE District, aiming to significantly reduce ingress wait times.

Powered by Evolv Express, the new security gate uses advanced sensor technology and artificial intelligence to identify and differentiate potential security risks from common everyday items, such as phones and keys, minimizing the need for fans to empty their pockets or place items in the bin.

New security screening coming soon to Rogers Place for faster ingress

"This new security screening will simplify access to Rogers Place and ICE District (Plaza and Fan Park), ultimately enhancing our fans' experience," said Caroline Hamel, Vice President of Fan Experience & Security, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "The safety of our fans in ICE District is a top priority for us and we're always looking for ways to strengthen security."

Evolv currently provides advanced security screening solutions for over 850 schools, hospitals and event venues worldwide.

"We're very proud to add the Oilers, Oil Kings and Rogers Place to our growing roster of sports customers in Canada," said John Baier, Vice President of Sports & Entertainment, Evolv. "The Oilers and Rogers Place are both literally and figuratively at the heart of Alberta's impressive sports and entertainment culture. We appreciate being entrusted with such an important part of their guest experience."

As part of the upgrade, fans will be asked to scan their tickets before going through the security check point instead of after. While the Rogers Place bag policy will remain unchanged, fans are encouraged to leave large bags at home, if possible, to ensure the fastest possible ingress experience. Small body clutches or fanny packs are strongly recommended.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Olivier Rodrigue to make first NHL start vs. Anaheim on Monday

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

RELEASE: Oilers sign Day to entry-level contract

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sharks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

RELEASE: Oilers sign Czech forward David Tomasek

RELEASE: Oilers sign German forward Josh Samanski

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

RELEASE: Caring for Oil Country 50/50 underway

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

RELEASE: Oilers sign Carfagna from Ohio State

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 2 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

GAME RECAP: Kraken 6, Oilers 1

RELEASE: Oilers recall Rodrigue on emergency basis

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken