RELEASE: New advanced security to further enhance Rogers Place fan experience

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that new security screening will be implemented at Rogers Place on April 9 in advance of the Edmonton Oilers home game against the St. Louis Blues.

This innovative new system is designed to streamline the ingress process for fans attending events, providing a more efficient entry while helping to enhance security. The technology will also be used for outdoor events in ICE District Plaza and Fan Park @ ICE District, aiming to significantly reduce ingress wait times.

Powered by Evolv Express, the new security gate uses advanced sensor technology and artificial intelligence to identify and differentiate potential security risks from common everyday items, such as phones and keys, minimizing the need for fans to empty their pockets or place items in the bin.