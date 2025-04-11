PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sharks

Mattias Ekholm will return to action on Friday vs. San Jose after missing the last seven games

GettyImages-2206512080
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Slowly but surely, the cavalry is coming.

For the first time since March 26 against the Dallas Stars, the Oilers will have both Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner available when they host the San Jose Sharks tonight at Rogers Place.

The veteran blueliner has had a pair of multi-game absences since returning from representing Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in mid-February, and the team is eager to add his presence to the back end on what they hope is now a permanent basis.

"A guy that can eat up minutes playing against other teams' top lines, but also a guy that our forwards, especially our skilled forwards, like to be on the ice with because he can transport the puck really nice," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Ekholm's value.

"The role that Ekky has is, it's immense. He does so much for our team and also second-unit power play and just all situations, but I think the biggest one would be being able to transport that puck and playing against other teams' top lines, because he is a good defender."

Kris takes questions about the team's injuries following morning skate

Skinner was injured when Mikko Rantanen collided with him during the Dallas game and has been sidelined since, with Olivier Rodrigue recalled from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis in the interim. Rodrigue was returned to the Condors on Thursday, with Skinner set to back up Calvin Pickard against the Sharks.

Knoblauch said their plan is to have him start two of the team's final three games.

"I'm very confident," the coach said of Skinner's ability to return to form after missing more than two weeks. "A lot of it is the technical side without playing the games. You've got to hone in on those skills, those technical aspects of it, because you're spending more time at practices. Games are obviously a big part of getting prepared, and he'll have a little test of that with two games, and hopefully he can pick up and play very well for us."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jake Walman were unavailable for Wednesday's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues, and neither was present for Friday's morning skate. Leon Draisaitl was on the ice and said he's close to being fully healthy but isn't quite ready to play vs. San Jose.

Evander Kane, who is not eligible to return until the Stanley Cup Playoffs, was also a morning skate participant, as was defenceman Cam Dineen who was recalled from the Condors on an emergency basis on Thursday when Rodrigue was returned.

Leon provides an update on his health following Friday's morning skate

Here is the full projected lineup for the Oilers vs. San Jose:

Skinner-McDavid-Brown
Arvidsson-Henrique-Hyman
Podkolzin-Janmark-Perry
Jones-Philp-Kapanen

Nurse-Bouchard
Ekholm-Emberson
Kulak-Stecher

Pickard
Skinner

