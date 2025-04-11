PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sharks

EDMONTON, AB – Slowly but surely, the cavalry is coming.

For the first time since March 26 against the Dallas Stars, the Oilers will have both Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner available when they host the San Jose Sharks tonight at Rogers Place.

The veteran blueliner has had a pair of multi-game absences since returning from representing Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in mid-February, and the team is eager to add his presence to the back end on what they hope is now a permanent basis.

"A guy that can eat up minutes playing against other teams' top lines, but also a guy that our forwards, especially our skilled forwards, like to be on the ice with because he can transport the puck really nice," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Ekholm's value.

"The role that Ekky has is, it's immense. He does so much for our team and also second-unit power play and just all situations, but I think the biggest one would be being able to transport that puck and playing against other teams' top lines, because he is a good defender."