GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Sharks 2

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers earned an early power play when 2024 first-overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini hooked Evan Bouchard. They were unsuccessful on their first man advantage, but they got another soon thereafter and converted this time as Bouchard blasted home his 14th of the season.

The blueliner's patented bomb from the point following a drop-pass from McDavid deflected off a Sharks defender and past an off-balance Alexandar Romanov between the pipes to draw first blood for the home side. Adam Henrique also picked up an assist after winning the faceoff, as the goal came just six seconds into the power play.

McDavid picked up his second assist of the period at the 15:41 mark when he set up Ty Emberson's first goal as an Oiler to extend Edmonton's lead to 2-0. The home side was in the midst of an extended possession in the Sharks zone when the captain darted down the left side and found Emerson cutting to the net on the opposite wing for a one-timer tap-in past Romanov.

The celebration was short-lived on that goal, though, as San Jose's other rookie sensation Will Smith got the Sharks on the board 1:32 after Emberson's tally when he fired a shot from the top of the circle that snuck past Calvin Pickard's blocker for his 18th of the season.

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission, but it wasn't all good news for the Blue & Orange as Mattias Ekholm played just two shifts and logged 1:25 of ice time before departing for the dressing room in his first game back in the lineup since March 26.