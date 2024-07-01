RELEASE: Oilers sign Viktor Arvidsson to two-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million.

The Swedish winger is coming off an injury-shortened 2023-24 NHL season that was his third as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, finishing the season with 15 points (6G, 9A) in 18 games before registering three assists during LA's five-game exit to the Oilers in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

The 31-year-old Swede scored 52 goals and registered 123 points in 161 regular-season games over three years with the Kings after spending his first seven NHL seasons with the Nashville Predators as a fourth-round 141st overall selection by Nashville at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Arvidsson was a teammate of Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm for seven seasons with the Predators from 2014-21, including their 2017 run to the Stanley Cup Final.