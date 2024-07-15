RELEASE: Oilers acquire Roby Jarventie from Senators

Edmonton receives the Finnish forward plus Ottawa's fourth-round selection at the 2025 NHL Draft in exchange for prospects Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson

GettyImages-1816954167
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Roby Jarventie from the Ottawa Senators as well as Ottawa's fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft in exchange for forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

Jarventie (6'2", 214 lbs.) was the Senators second-round selection (33rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He appeared in seven games for Ottawa last season, recording one assist.

The left-shot 21-year-old from Tampere, Finland has spent parts of four seasons with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, collecting 38 goals and 48 assists over 136 games.

