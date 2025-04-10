GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blues 3

Connor Brown scores two goals, including the winner with 21 seconds left in regulation, to pull the Oilers within a point of securing a playoff spot with a 4-3 victory over the Blues at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Scorin' some Brownie points late in the game.

Winger Connor Brown scored two goals, including the winner with 21 seconds left in regulation, while captain Connor McDavid had three assists in his return from injury on Wednesday night to help the Edmonton Oilers pick up two important points in a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place.

"It's always nice to score a timely goal like that and I thought our line had a pretty good night, so it was a big win," Brown said.

Brown reached double-digit goals this season by tying the game early in the second period before scoring his 11th goal of the campaign late in regulation to complete the victory that moves Edmonton to within a point of clinching their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after Calgary beat Anaheim in overtime.

Vasily Podkolzin potted his eight goal of the season after Brown's equalizer, while Viktor Arvidsson notched his fourth goal in six games to restore Edmonton's lead to 3-2 in a four-goal second period where the Oilers and Blues traded tallies. Defenceman Darnell Nurse also had two assists.

McDavid recorded three assists in his return from an eight-game injury absence to help a short-handed Edmonton team that was missing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) from their lineup along with Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Trent Frederic and Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers can secure their playoff spot with a single point on Friday when they host the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place.

Connor speaks to the media following his return to the lineup

FIRST PERIOD

Could it be? No. 97 in the lineup?

It'd been eight games for the Oilers without Connor McDavid due to injury, so when there were rumblings around the hockey world this afternoon of a potential return for the game's greatest player tonight, there was an added sense of excitment in Oil Country both from the players and fans about hosting the League's hottest team with the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot.

With Edmonton's current list of unavailable players growing on Wednesday to include Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) – joining Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner on the shelf – there was also a sense of relief over having McDavid healthy for a chance at two points big on home ice.

"We kind of knew that he was itching to play," Brown said. "He wants to play, he's itching to play, so we knew it was just a matter of time before they let him, so it wasn't until we got to the rink [that we found out]."

McDavid looked no worse for wear early in his first period since Mar. 20 against Winnipeg by creating a chance on his opening shift with linemates Connor Brown and Jeff Skinner before he used his speed a few minutes later to give Brown a dangerous opportunity to open the scoring on a wrap-around.

Kris addresses the media after Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues

Before the period's midway mark, the intensity kicked up a notch when Jordan Binnington punched Corey Perry from behind after the veteran forward crashed his crease for a rebound, leading to the St. Louis netminder getting the extra minor for roughing and Perry dropping his mitts in the ensuing scrum with former Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours.

However, on the man advantage, the Blues would take advantage of two missed calls from the officials to strike first on a shorthanded two-on-one.

Jeff Skinner was clocked in the face by Pavel Buchnevich right off the neutral-zone faceoff before the Oilers winger had his jersey pulled trying to chase down a potential odd-man rush for the Blues, where Ryan Suter was able to finish off the play to give St. Louis the 1-0 lead.

That came much to the anger of the Oilers and Skinner, who was given a 10-minute misconduct for voicing his complaints to the referees before Edmonton's penalty kill needed to make a huge stop on a tripping penalty assessed to Connor McDavid late in the frame.

The Oilers were able to keep it a one-goal game while shorthanded after Calvin Pickard made two terrific saves against Dalibor Dvorsky and Pavel Buchnevich on a Blues power play in the final three minutes of the frame.

Connor talks to the media after recording two goals on Wednesday

SECOND PERIOD

Keep it coming, Connor(s).

Connor McDavid had two assists through 40 minutes on Wednesday to help the Oilers overturn their first-period deficit and take a 2-1 lead over the Blues at the end of the second period, starting with the captain's helper on Connor Brown's 10th goal of the season just 1:30 into the middle stanza.

Brown intercepted a pass from Justin Faulk following an offensive-zone draw before finding Jeff Skinner in the left circle for a quick snap shot that rattled the post, but after it fell to Faulk in the slot for him to try and make up for his earlier mistake, McDavid would turn over possession before the puck found its way to Brown alone in front to beat Binnington short side and under the right arm with a fast turn-around effort.

Brown reached double-digit goals with his 10th goal of the season that gives him 27 points (10G, 17A) in 77 games after he also found the scoresheet in a 3-2 road win over the San Jose Sharks earlier this month on Apr. 3.

Brown sneaks a loose puck short side on Binnington to make it 1-1

The Oilers would continue their strong showing in the period and get rewarded with a 2-1 lead over half a period later on Vasily Podkolzin's eighth goal of the season that came off some quick thinking in front of the Blues' crease by the Russian forward

McDavid passed to Darnell Nurse for a one-timer from the top of the zone that was initially saved by Binnington before the Russian winger pounced on the rebound to bury a backhand past the St. Louis netminder, lifting the Oilers to a one-goal lead that would last until the second intermission.

Podkolzin now has 24 points (8G, 16A) this season and is two shy from tying his career high of 26 from the 2021-22 season while a member of the Canucks, and McDavid's two assists in the period were his 91st and 92nd points of the campaign.

Podkolzin puts a rebound past Binnington for a 2-1 Oilers lead

THIRD PERIOD

You can never have have enough Connors in the lineup.

With the lights on McDavid making his return, there was still plenty of spotlight for Connor Brown to steal – including the game-winning goal with only 21 seconds left on the clock to earn the Oilers all two of the available points on Wednesday night with the decisive tally late in regulation.

The third period didn't start fast for Edmonton, who quickly found themselves tied 2-2 when Jordan Kyrou was left wide open off a St. Louis zone entry to score his team-leading 34th goal of the season only 14 seconds into the frame.

Less than two minutes later, the Oilers would get that goal back with an extra man during a delayed penalty, having Darnell Nurse's point shot be stopped high by Binington before the rebound fell to Viktor Arvidsson to notch his 14th goal of the season and fourth goal in his last six games.

Arvidsson restores the Oilers lead at 3-2 on a delayed penalty

Things continued to go back-and-forth when Pavel Buchnevich scored on his second try under four minutes later off a scramble around Edmonton's crease, making for an exciting final three quarters of the frame where the Oilers needed every second available to come up with the last-gasp winner.

The Oilers and Blues played a large chunk of the final three minutes at four-on-four after McDavid took a holding penalty on Robert Thomas just three seconds into a power play that could've saw his team win the game on a late man advantage.

But after exiting the box, McDavid jumped into the action and set up Brown on the next rush to give the Oilers victory with only 21 seconds left.

McDavid got the puck on the right side from Adam Henrique and carried it with speed below the goal line, where he threw the puck in front for Brown to score his second goal of the game with a low shot along the ice that tucked itself inside the near post for the game-winner in the late stages.

Brown buries the eventual game-winning goal for a 4-3 Oilers final

