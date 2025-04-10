GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blues 3

EDMONTON, AB – Scorin' some Brownie points late in the game.

Winger Connor Brown scored two goals, including the winner with 21 seconds left in regulation, while captain Connor McDavid had three assists in his return from injury on Wednesday night to help the Edmonton Oilers pick up two important points in a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place.

"It's always nice to score a timely goal like that and I thought our line had a pretty good night, so it was a big win," Brown said.

Brown reached double-digit goals this season by tying the game early in the second period before scoring his 11th goal of the campaign late in regulation to complete the victory that moves Edmonton to within a point of clinching their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after Calgary beat Anaheim in overtime.

Vasily Podkolzin potted his eight goal of the season after Brown's equalizer, while Viktor Arvidsson notched his fourth goal in six games to restore Edmonton's lead to 3-2 in a four-goal second period where the Oilers and Blues traded tallies. Defenceman Darnell Nurse also had two assists.

McDavid recorded three assists in his return from an eight-game injury absence to help a short-handed Edmonton team that was missing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) from their lineup along with Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Trent Frederic and Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers can secure their playoff spot with a single point on Friday when they host the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place.