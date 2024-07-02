RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Stecher to two-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenceman Troy Stecher to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $787,500.

The 30-year-old was acquired at the 2024 trade deadline from the Arizona Coyotes and appeared in seven regular season games for Edmonton, notching a pair of assists.

Including his time with the Coyotes, the right-shot blueliner skated in 54 games last season, scoring one goal and six assists while averaging 18:07 TOI per game, including 106:17 spent on the penalty kill.

Originally an undrafted signing out of the University of North Dakota by Vancouver in 2016, the Richmond, B.C. native spent four seasons on the West Coast before signing with Detroit in 2020.

After being traded to Los Angeles in 2022, Stecher spent time with Arizona and Calgary before returning to the Coyotes again last July. Through 494 career NHL games, he has tallied 19 goals and 91 assists for 110 points.