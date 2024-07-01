Rangers Agree to Terms with Sam Carrick

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Sam Carrick on a three-year contract.

Carrick, 32, tallied 10 goals and six assists for 16 points in 77 games with the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks this past season. He also added one assist in 10 playoff games. The Markham, Ontario native finished the season with career highs in faceoff win percentage (53.4), hits (167), blocked shots (35), and takeaways (24).

A 6-0, 200-pound forward, Carrick has compiled 28 goals and 25 assists for 53 points in 240 career NHL games between the Oilers, Ducks, and Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2021-22, he recorded career high totals in goals (11), assists (8) and points (19) while with Anaheim.

Carrick has also played in 471 career American Hockey League (AHL) games, accumulating 309 points (138G-171A). He was captain of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s AHL affiliate, for three seasons.

Carrick was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round, 144th overall, of the 2010 NHL Draft.