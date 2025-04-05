GAME RECAP: Kings 3, Oilers 0

LOS ANGELES, CA – There was no breaking through the fortified walls of Crypto.com Arena on this occasion.

The Edmonton Oilers were blanked 3-0 by the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon after netminder Darcy Kuemper stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn the shutout and award Edmonton's rivals two important points in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Winger Kevin Fiala opened the scoring by reaching 30 goals this season during the second period before Andrei Kuzmenko made it 2-0 for the hosts prior to the intermission. Trevor Lewis added an empty-netter in the final minutes of regulation as Los Angeles improved to 29-4-4 on home ice this season with the win.

Kuemper turned aside all 27 shots to pick up his fifth clean sheet of the campaign, lifting the Kings into a four-point lead on the Oilers for second place in the Pacific while pulling them to within one of the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the division with seven games remaining in the regular season.

"We had some chances, but we couldn't sustain the pressure," Corey Perry said. "They're a good hockey team. They're well-rehearsed and they play a certain type of structure to the best of their abilities."

Trent Frederic made his club debut on Saturday for the Oilers with the team still dealing with notable absences in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner from the lineup, and the winger was limited to only 7:10 of ice time and went minus-2 in his first game for Edmonton.

"I think we had some opportunities in the second period that we couldn't capitalize on, but the chances weren't a lot tonight and a lot of credit to them," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And even with everyone in our lineup, it would still be tough to generate chances just because of the way they play."

Goaltender Calvin Pickard started his fourth straight game and made 27 of 29 saves in the defeat, which put an end to the Oilers three-game win streak.

Following a team day off on Sunday, Edmonton will wrap up its four-game road trip at the Honda Center on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks.