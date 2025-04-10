RELEASE: Oilers recall Dineen on emergency basis

Edmonton brings the defenceman up from Bakersfield & returns Rodrigue to the AHL squad

GettyImages-2203117612
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday they have recalled defenceman Cam Dineen from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis.

The team has also returned goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to the Condors as his emergency recall has concluded. He made two appearances and one start in his first NHL action, turning aside 25 of 29 shots.

Dineen is leading all Condors defencemen in scoring this season with nine goals and 34 assists in 59 games. The 26-year-old played one previous game for the Oilers this year on March 6 vs. Montreal.

