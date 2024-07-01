RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Hoefenmayer to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 25-year-old blueliner spent the 2023-24 season with the Oilers AHL affiliate in Bakersfield after joining the organization on a one-year entry-level contract (ELC) last July. In 47 games with the Condors this past campaign, the Toronto product tallied 18 points (7G, 11A) to go along with 64 penalty minutes and an AHL career-best plus-6 rating.

Prior to joining the Oilers, the left-shot rearguard spent parts of three seasons with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, suiting up in an additional 91 career AHL games and registering 47 points (13G, 34A), 128 penalty minutes and a minus-4 rating.

Hoefenmayer was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.