RELEASE: Oilers sign Draisaitl to eight-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension starting in 2025-26 with an average annual value (AAV) of $14 million.

The 28-year-old superstar centreman skated in 81 games during the 2023-24 regular season, recording 41 goals and 65 assists for 106 points. In what was his 10th year in an Oilers uniform, he added another 10 goals and 21 assists through 25 playoff games, helping propel the club to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006.

"This is an historic day for the Edmonton Oilers," said Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Stan Bowman. "Leon's commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice."

One of the most dynamic and accomplished players in Edmonton's franchise history, Draisaitl was the Oilers first-round selection (third overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Over 719 career regular season games (9th in franchise history) the Cologne, Germany native has tallied 347 goals (5th) and 503 assists (5th) for 850 points (6th). Draisaitl has also recorded 146 power-play goals (1st), 296 power-play points (3rd), 61 game-winning goals (4th), 57 multi-goal games (5th) and 239 multi-point games (6th).

Draisaitl and Bowman will address the media today at 11:30am MT live on OilersPlus.com.