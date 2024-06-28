RELEASE: Oilers sign Pickard to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

The 32-year-old netminder appeared in 23 games for Edmonton during the 2023-24 season, making 20 starts during his first year with the Oilers and second in the organization.

Pickard started the season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, playing four games with a 2-2-0 record before being recalled to Edmonton on November 8. Over his 23 games, he posted a 12-7-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

In three appearances during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including a key second-round start and victory over the Vancouver Canucks, Pickard went 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 SV%.