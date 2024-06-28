RELEASE: Oilers sign Pickard to two-year extension

The goaltender made 20 starts for Edmonton during the regular season and three more appearances during the Stanley Cup Playoffs including his first-career post-season victory

GettyImages-2152467149
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

The 32-year-old netminder appeared in 23 games for Edmonton during the 2023-24 season, making 20 starts during his first year with the Oilers and second in the organization.

Pickard started the season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, playing four games with a 2-2-0 record before being recalled to Edmonton on November 8. Over his 23 games, he posted a 12-7-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

In three appearances during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including a key second-round start and victory over the Vancouver Canucks, Pickard went 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 SV%.

The Oilers tie the series with Bouchard's last-minute game winner

The Moncton, N.B. native made his first start with the Oilers on November 21 in Florida and earned his first win with the club on December 10 against the New Jersey Devils (25 saves).

He secured his fifth career shutout in his 100th career start on January 25 with a 27-save performance versus Chicago and established a career-high six consecutive wins from December 22 through February 17.

Pickard also shared a combined shutout with Stuart Skinner on March 10 in Pittsburgh (41 saves).

News Feed

DRAFT: Oilers tasked with finding value in fewer picks at 2024 Draft

RELEASE: Oilers sign Dineen to two-year extension

RELEASE: McDavid named to Team Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off

TALKING POINTS: Jeff Jackson discusses Thursday’s Ken Holland announcement

RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Ken Holland

TALKING POINTS: Oilers players & head coach speak during end-of-season interviews

GAME RECAP: Panthers 2, Oilers 1 (Game 7)

RELEASE: McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoffs MVP

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 7)

BLOG: One last time for the Stanley Cup

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 7)

FEATURE: Oilers ready to continue laying it on the line in Game 7 to lift Stanley Cup

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 1 (Game 6)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 6)

BLOG: Draisaitl ready to deliver in Stanley Cup Final to break goalless drought

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 6)

BLOG: McDavid's leadership elevating Oilers efforts in Stanley Cup Final

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 3 (Game 5)