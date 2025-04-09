PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is doubtful to suit up because of illness on Wednesday night as the Oilers prepare to play shorthanded for a second straight game at Rogers Place against the Blues

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are expected to be short-staffed for the second straight game on Wednesday night at Rogers Place following the news that forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is doubtful and "unlikely to play" against the St. Louis Blues due to illness.

The Oilers emergency recalled Noah Philp from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday to add another body to their group after they were forced to play with 11 forwards and six defencemen in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Trent Frederic re-aggravated his ankle injury during Saturday's shutout loss in Los Angeles, prompting Philp's call-up from Condorstown.

With No. 93 now likely out on Wednesday with a sickness, the Oilers will once again be relying on an understaffed group that boasts a growing list that now includes Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane, Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg and Stuart Skinner.

Head Coach Kris Knobluch said it will be another difficult challenge for the Oilers missing some key contributors against a St. Louis team that just had their franchise-best 12-game win streak broken snapped on Monday by the Winnipeg Jets, but the bench boss is still keeping his eye out for performances that could play a factor in his lineup contruction for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for when those important players return.

"It's very challenging, but a lot of credit to the guys. I think they've been playing extremely hard," Knoblauch said. "I think what we're missing is just the execution on finishing plays. We certainly had enough scoring chances to have more than two goals against Anaheim, but a lot of credit for the guys that have been playing hard in the right way.

"We've got to continue to do that each and every night to give us any opportunity to win, and that goes forward in the playoffs. When we do have these guys back in the lineup, we have to play the right way."

Kris provides lineup notes ahead of Wednesday's game vs. St. Louis

Both McDavid and Draisaitl participated in Wednesday's pre-game skate, but the two superstars remain "day-to-day" to "maybe a week away" from re-joining the team – the best-case scenario being before the end of the regular season, which wraps up on Apr. 16 in San Jose before another potential first-round matchup with the Kings for a fourth straight year.

"I think for our team, we want to get an idea of what our team's going to look like, how it's going to play, and we've got so many guys that have not been playing the last few weeks," Knoblauch said. "It's Draisaitl, McDavid, Ekholm, Frederic... so we've got a lot of things to consider before we hit those really important times in the playoffs."

Philp slotting into the lineup for Nugent-Hopkins is the only change up front for the Oilers, while goaltender Calvin Pickard – fresh off being the Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy – will get the start on Wednesday after he turned over the crease to Olivier Rodrigue on Monday to make his starter's debut against Anaheim.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner won't back up Pickard tonight, but the No. 1 netminder for the Oilers is expected to be healthy enough to suit up for Friday's visit from the Sharks for their penultimate home game of the regular season.

The Oilers will need every remaining player on the roster to continue picking up the slack with tonight marking another opportunity for them to clinch a playoff spot with the help of a victory and a Flames' defeat to the Ducks in Orange County. Edmonton holds a six-point lead on Calgary with the tiebreaker for third place in the Pacific Division with five games remaining.

"Everybody's got to step up for sure," Pickard said. "Obviously last game, losing to Anaheim is not a good result, but we did a lot of good things. We just couldn't put the puck in the net, and then tonight, we're back home and we've got a shorthanded lineup. A lot of guys you can't replace, but everybody's just going to have to step up and do their thing."

Calvin talks to the media about his nomination for the Masterton Trophy

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. St. Louis below:

Hyman - Henrique - Perry
Podkolzin - Kapanen - Arvidsson
Skinner - Janmark - Brown
Philp - Jones

Nurse - Walman
Kulak - Bouchard
Stecher - Emberson

Pickard
Rodrigue

