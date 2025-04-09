PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are expected to be short-staffed for the second straight game on Wednesday night at Rogers Place following the news that forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is doubtful and "unlikely to play" against the St. Louis Blues due to illness.

The Oilers emergency recalled Noah Philp from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday to add another body to their group after they were forced to play with 11 forwards and six defencemen in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Trent Frederic re-aggravated his ankle injury during Saturday's shutout loss in Los Angeles, prompting Philp's call-up from Condorstown.

With No. 93 now likely out on Wednesday with a sickness, the Oilers will once again be relying on an understaffed group that boasts a growing list that now includes Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane, Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg and Stuart Skinner.

Head Coach Kris Knobluch said it will be another difficult challenge for the Oilers missing some key contributors against a St. Louis team that just had their franchise-best 12-game win streak broken snapped on Monday by the Winnipeg Jets, but the bench boss is still keeping his eye out for performances that could play a factor in his lineup contruction for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for when those important players return.

"It's very challenging, but a lot of credit to the guys. I think they've been playing extremely hard," Knoblauch said. "I think what we're missing is just the execution on finishing plays. We certainly had enough scoring chances to have more than two goals against Anaheim, but a lot of credit for the guys that have been playing hard in the right way.

"We've got to continue to do that each and every night to give us any opportunity to win, and that goes forward in the playoffs. When we do have these guys back in the lineup, we have to play the right way."