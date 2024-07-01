RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Brown to one-year contract

The forward scored four goals and eight assists in 71 regular season games for Edmonton before adding two goals and four assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

GettyImages-2155349269
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Connor Brown to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

The 30-year-old signed as a free agent with Edmonton last July and appeared in 71 games for the Oilers during the 2023-24 campaign, collecting four goals and eight assists.

Logging 12:47 TOI per game and with 124:53 shorthanded as one of the team's go-to penalty killers, the Ontario native skated in his 500th NHL game in Boston on March 5.

Making his first trip to the Stanley Cup Final, Brown dressed for 19 post-season games and tallied two goals with four assists for six points, leading the Oilers with three shorthanded points and scoring the opening goal of Game 5 vs. Florida while killing a penalty.

He became just the third player in NHL history to have shorthanded points in back-to-back Cup Final games.

Through parts of nine NHL seasons with Toronto, Ottawa, Washington and Edmonton, Brown has played 519 games, recording 94 goals and 134 assists for 228 points.

