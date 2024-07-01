Canucks Agree to Terms with Defenceman Vincent Desharnais on a Two-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Vincent Desharnais on a two-year contract with a $2 million AAV.

“We were really impressed by the strides Vincent made this year at the NHL level," Allvin said. "Our team got to see firsthand how big and strong he is on the ice during our playoff series against Edmonton. The coaching staff are really looking forward to working with him this year, to help him grow and improve as a hockey player."

Desharnais, 28, appeared in 78 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2023.24, registering 11 points (1-10-11), 54 penalty minutes, and a +3 plus/minus rating. He also played in 16 playoff games for the Oilers last season, recording one point (0-1-1) and 22 penalty minutes.

The 6’7”, 226lbs defenceman has played 114 career regular season NHL games, all with Edmonton, recording 16 points (1-15-16), 85 penalty minutes, and a +18 plus/minus rating. In 28 career playoff contests, Desharnais has registered three point (0-3-3) and 30 penalty minutes, while averaging 15:41 of time on ice.

The Laval, QC native was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round, 183rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.