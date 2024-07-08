RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Lavoie to one-year contract

The 23-year-old forward signs a one-year, two-way extension with the Oilers after posting a career-best 25 goals & 50 points in 66 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors in 2023-24

GettyImages-1918191113
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Raphael Lavoie to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 23-year-old is coming off recording a career-best 28 goals and 50 points in 66 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last season, along with making seven appearances for the Oilers which included his NHL debut against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 4, 2023.

A second-round selection (38th overall) by the Oilers in 2019, the Chambly, Que. product has accrued 202 games of AHL experience with the Condors, registering 71 goals and 131 points.

