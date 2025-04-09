PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

The Edmonton Oilers return home to host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00 pm MDT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Wednesday night looking to get back on track following a 2-2-0 road trip that came to an end on Monday with a 3-2 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.

After being shut out 3-0 by the Kings on Saturday, the Oilers managed to put up 47 shots on Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal on Saturday, but weren't able to leverage an 0-for-6 power play to come up with the extra goal they needed after Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner were able to find the scoresheet in the loss.

The Oilers are still missing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg and Stuart Skinner from their lineup with the hopes of having each player back before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs following the final five regular-season games.

"I thought five-on-five, we did about as much as we could have done," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "A lot of quality chances there, but the power play wasn't as sharp as it usually is. Obviously, when you're taking the guys out that are usually controlling that power play, it's going to make a big difference.

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue came up with the loss in his first NHL start but was strong with 18 saves, including a few big ones early in the game.

"He was good, especially in the first period," Knoblauch said. "He didn't have many quality chances in the second or third, but definitely in the first there were some chances that we needed him on and he stepped up. We're very happy with his game tonight."

The Oilers get goals from Henrique & Skinner but fall to the Ducks

The Oilers will look to respond in their return to home ice on Wednesday when they host the Blues, who just had their franchise-best 12-game win streak broken up in a 3-2 loss to the WInnipeg Jets on Monday.

The Jets had the previous best run this season at 11 games before the Blues beat the Avalanche at home on Saturday, so their win to break up their streak was a little payback.

The Blues are in the midst of an impressive season and playoff push, holding down the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with a six-point gap between them and the chasing Calgary Flames.

Edmonton can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over St. Louis and a Calgary loss in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

St. Louis is 9-1-0 in their last 10 games while being led offensively by centre Robert Thomas, who has two goals and eight assists in his last five games as he plays out what'll be his fourth straight season above a point per game. Dylan Holloway is second on the team in goals with 26 in what's been a career year for the former Oiler.

Edmonton will attempt to sweep the season series with St. Louis after taking both games earlier this season in a 4-2 win on Dec. 7 in Oil Country and a 3-2 overtime victory at the Enterprise Center on Feb. 4.

