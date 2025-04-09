PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Wednesday night looking to get back on track following a 2-2-0 road trip that came to an end on Monday with a 3-2 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.

After being shut out 3-0 by the Kings on Saturday, the Oilers managed to put up 47 shots on Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal on Saturday, but weren't able to leverage an 0-for-6 power play to come up with the extra goal they needed after Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner were able to find the scoresheet in the loss.

The Oilers are still missing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg and Stuart Skinner from their lineup with the hopes of having each player back before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs following the final five regular-season games.

"I thought five-on-five, we did about as much as we could have done," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "A lot of quality chances there, but the power play wasn't as sharp as it usually is. Obviously, when you're taking the guys out that are usually controlling that power play, it's going to make a big difference.

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue came up with the loss in his first NHL start but was strong with 18 saves, including a few big ones early in the game.

"He was good, especially in the first period," Knoblauch said. "He didn't have many quality chances in the second or third, but definitely in the first there were some chances that we needed him on and he stepped up. We're very happy with his game tonight."