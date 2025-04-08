GAME RECAP: Ducks 3, Oilers 2

ANAHEIM, CA – Goaltender Lukas Dostal made 45 saves for the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night in a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Forwards Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner scored for the Oilers on redirections, but Dostal was solid all night, stopping 45 of the 47 shots he faced while Anaheim received their offence from Cutter Gauthier (two goals) and the game-winner from Mason McTavish at 14:27 of the third period.

Skinner made it 3-2 with less than four minutes left in regulation before Evan Bouchard struck the post with only seconds remaining, leaving the Oilers to languish their second straight defeat while missing the chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacifc Division playoff race.

Oilers goaltender Olivier Rodrigue made his first NHL start on Monday and stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced in the defeat.

The Oilers now look ahead to hosting the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at Rogers Place.