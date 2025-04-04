GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sharks 2

The Oilers showcase their depth to win their third straight game on Thursday with a 3-2 decision over the Sharks at the SAP Center that moves them within five points of first place in the Pacific

SAN JOSE, CA – All hands on deck in the Shark Tank.

The Edmonton Oilers used their depth to win their third straight game on Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center, receiving goals from Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner and 27 saves from goaltender Calvin Pickard to pull within five points of the Pacific Division lead.

Connor Brown scored his first goal in 11 games during the first period, and Viktor Arvidsson scored in a third straight contest to make it 2-1 on the power play in the middle frame before Jeff Skinner's 15th goal on a deflection with 5:03 remaining in the period wound up standing as the game-winner.

Leon Draisaitl recorded an assist on Viktor Arvidsson's 13th goal of the campaign but left the game in the second period with an injury and didn't return.

Calvin Pickard was terrific in his fourth straight start by making 27 saves, including a massive stop on winger Collin Graf late in regulation with the Sharks net empty to seal the victory and reach 20 wins in a season for the first time in his career.

"I think Picks was really good and made some big saves at big moments," Jeff Skinner said. "They have a lot of skilled young guys and a lot of speed, so they put pressure on you. I think we'd like to execute a little bit better, but we got the result we wanted and we did a good job sticking with it."

The Oilers will continue their road trip on Saturday afternoon with an important Pacific Division battle with the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Brown, Arvidsson & Skinner score for the Oilers vs. the Sharks

FIRST PERIOD

Winger Connor Brown got the Oilers on the board with his first goal in 11 games 6:22 into the opening period by cutting through the Sharks defence and finishing top shelf on San Jose goaltender Georgi Romanov for the 1-0 lead.

Former Sharks defenceman Jake Walman – now in an Oilers uniform – picked out Jeff Skinner in the neutral zone for the quick pass to Brown, who was at full speed and skated in to score his ninth goal of the campaign. Walman's secondary assist in his first trip back to the SAP Center as an Oiler gives him points in back-to-back games and seven points (1G, 6A) in 13 games since being acquired from San Jose at the Trade Deadline.

"It's nice to show the depth of our group and get performances from different guys," Brown said. "You got to show up offensively and I thought it was a good win."

Connor speaks after scoring in the Oilers 3-2 win in San Jose

San Jose would have a quick response to tie things up at 1-1 just 1:48 later, scoring on a well-taken one-timer from defender Jack Thompson after he was found open at the top of the right circle from below the goal line by Alex Wennberg. San Jose would come back from two separate one-goal deficits on Thursday night and showed there's still a lot of skill on this Sharks roster that sits in last place in the NHL.

It was a night for Edmonton's depth to try and take over the game for their team when they needed two points to keep pace with the Los Angeles KIngs and Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division's playoff race. The Oilers would also have another injury concern to deal with in the following frame, so it was going to take everyone on the roster to get the victory in the Shark Tank.

Brown breaks through with speed to open the scoring in San Jose

SECOND PERIOD

You're going to need depth with names like Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner missing from your lineup, and you can add concern over Leon Draisaitl to that list after the German superstar left the game during the second period and didn't return.

After Draisaitl pulled up from taking a face-off on a second-period power play, the German left the ice and went to the Oilers dressing room before being ruled out for the rest of the game, leaving Edmonton with 11 forwards to finish out the final 30 minutes.

Draisaitl was playing his fourth game after returning from missing six contests from Mar. 18-29 for last weekend's Battle of Alberta and recorded three goals and two assists in those three games.

Arvidsson scores for a third straight game on the power play

Before departing the game, Draisaitl set up Arvidsson for a one-timer on the power play that gave the Swedish forward goals in three straight, representing some significant depth contributions for the Oilers with a few injuries currently to some of their top players.

Arvidsson has scored nine of his 13 goals this season since Jan. 7 and scored his first power-play goal of the season after getting a chance on the man advantage and wiring home his 13th goal of the season just 13 seconds after the faceoff.

The Sharks erased another lead under five minutes later on a pretty passing play started on the zone entry by Macklin Celebrini, who spun at the blueline to find Mario Ferraro before his pass found Tyler Toffoli to fire past Calvin Pickard and make it 2-2 before the midway mark of the period.

Jeff Skinner added to Edmonton's show of depth and his first-period assist on Connor Brown's goal with a deceptive deflection past Georgi Romanov that restored their lead at 3-2 on his 15th goal of the season.

"Obviously we've had some injuries to key guys. I think it's a lot of opportunity for other guys to step up and I think guys have done a good job so far," Skinner said. "We're going to need to continue that and keep working together to get the results we want."

Skinner now has six points (4G, 2A) over his last seven games, and his goal tonight held up as the game-winner for his first GWG of the season.

"I think in the last little, while I've felt pretty good with my game and clicking a little bit better with my linemates than maybe earlier in the season," Skinner said. "For myself, I think when you click as a line, you can play a little bit more on instinct and tonight's probably an example of that with Janny and Brownie. I thought they played great and I'm trying to read off them and they're always in the right spots and making good plays. It was fun to play with them tonight."

Skinner deflects the 3-2 goal past Romanov in the second period

THIRD PERIOD

Calvin Pickard has been rock solid for the Oilers over four straight starts without Stuart Skinner in the lineup, and his game-defining moment in the last minute of regulation to seal the two points with an incredible save was his best piece of work yet.

"He's a rock for us. He competes hard," Brown said of Pickard. "He deserved that win tonight and obviously I don't think we should be giving up those kind of opportunities late in the game, but he was there to bail us out again."

After Jeff Skinner hit the post on an empty net at the other end, Calvin Pickard would sprawl across to take away winger Collin Graf's terrific chance at tying the game in the last minute of regulation while the Sharks played at six-on-five, saving his best save for last to allow the Oilers to see out the win.

"I missed an empty net, so for me there might've been a little bit more going through my mind, but a nice job by Picks," Skinner said with a smile. "I think he was great all night, especially down the stretch there he made some big saves, but that one was probably the biggest. Happy to see him get the win."

The Oilers won their third straight game despite the significant absences of names like Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, Stuart Skinner – and now maybe Leon Draisaitl again following his second-period exit – and it's taken some terrific efforts from their depth players to make it happen.

"It's big. Sometimes when guys go down, other guys get to step up and with a big playoffs coming up, it's good for guys to get some extra minutes and some reps," Brown said. "So who knows? Maybe it's a good thing as long as those guys are okay, which I'm sure they will be."

Kris talks to the media following the team's win in San Jose

