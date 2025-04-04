GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sharks 2

SAN JOSE, CA – All hands on deck in the Shark Tank.

The Edmonton Oilers used their depth to win their third straight game on Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center, receiving goals from Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner and 27 saves from goaltender Calvin Pickard to pull within five points of the Pacific Division lead.

Connor Brown scored his first goal in 11 games during the first period, and Viktor Arvidsson scored in a third straight contest to make it 2-1 on the power play in the middle frame before Jeff Skinner's 15th goal on a deflection with 5:03 remaining in the period wound up standing as the game-winner.

Leon Draisaitl recorded an assist on Viktor Arvidsson's 13th goal of the campaign but left the game in the second period with an injury and didn't return.

Calvin Pickard was terrific in his fourth straight start by making 27 saves, including a massive stop on winger Collin Graf late in regulation with the Sharks net empty to seal the victory and reach 20 wins in a season for the first time in his career.

"I think Picks was really good and made some big saves at big moments," Jeff Skinner said. "They have a lot of skilled young guys and a lot of speed, so they put pressure on you. I think we'd like to execute a little bit better, but we got the result we wanted and we did a good job sticking with it."

The Oilers will continue their road trip on Saturday afternoon with an important Pacific Division battle with the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.